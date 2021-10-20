How to find the Sharkbite rifle in Far Cry 6

The Sharkbite rifle is one of several deadly weapons you can find throughout Yara in Far Cry 6.

Like many others in Far Cry 6, this unique weapon is hidden on the fictional island you are tasked with liberating. You will have to search for it if you want to get your hands on this explosive rifle.

The Sharkbite's description indicates where you can begin your search. It tells you that the Sharkbite can be found in the Rahe Plateau area of Far Cry 6. It doesn't give you much aside from that.

Far Cry 6: Where to find the Sharkbite

The Sharkbite stats screen in Far Cry 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

The first step is to take control of an FND base in the Conuco region. The base is the Roca Pequena Sat Station. It is located northwest of the region, settled on a large cliff.

The surrounding area has some grappling options for you to reach this Far Cry 6 FND base. If you want to go about it a bit more chaotically, you can fly in with a helicopter or a plane.

The Roca Pequena Sat Station on the Far Cry 6 map (Image via Ubisoft)

You can always go straight after the weapon, but that will be extremely difficult with all of the enemies in the area. It is best you claim the base for Libertad by defeating all of the hostiles first.

They can be taken out by going in stealthily or loud and messy. Whatever method you choose, finish off the opposition. This will give you another base, along with an easy path to Sharkbite in Far Cry 6.

Go to the office near the satellite dish. A key can be found inside that unlocks the door to the Sharkbite. Once you have the key, use it to open the building next to the dirt runway and up the stairs.

A player attacking the Sat Station (Image via Ubisoft)

Open the chest inside, and the Sharkbite rifle will be added to your list of weapons. Do this as early as you can in Far Cry 6 because the Sharkbite rifle is a great starter weapon.

It comes already equipped with a suppressor, a 2x sight, the Keep It Cool mod that increases the cooling rate of the suppressor, and an Extended Mag mod. This semi-auto gun does high damage and is perfect for stealth missions.

