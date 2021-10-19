How to get the Hi-Fi assault rifle in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 players will never have to worry about weaponry as the game is filled with a plethora of unique guns.

There are a ton of weapons to collect, modify, and use against the Castillo regime in Far Cry 6. One weapon you will want to add to your inventory as soon as possible is the Hi-Fi assault rifle.

The Hi-Fi assault rifle doesn't require a random drop or quest to be completed. It is acquired by searching a certain area where the rifle spawns in Far Cry 6. Pre-equipped with blast rounds, you'll find this rifle in a Noventarmas house.

Where to find the Hi-Fi assault rifle in Far Cry 6

The Hi-Fir assault rifle stats page. (Image via Ubisoft)

In Far Cry 6, El Rancho Bicho is where you want to head to find the Hi-Fi assault rifle. More specifically, El Rancho Bicho is in the center of the Noventarmas region of Yara.

Feel free to fast-travel to any of the surrounding locations if you aren't in the immediate area.

The house with the rifle in it. (Image via Ubisoft)

When you arrive in the El Rancho Bicho area, look for a house with graffiti all over it. Coupled with that, it has a porch with a bright light and an old pick-up truck to the side.

Enter through the front door of the house and look for a chest. It will be right next to the entrance. Open it and you will acquire the Hi-Fi assault rifle.

You won't find any obstructions or enemies lurking around the house. One just needs to walk in and grab this incredible assault rifle from the chest.

Also Read

This is a brutal weapon that can inflict massive amounts of damage on vehicles right away. On top of that, you can give it the Gut-Wrencher mod to enhance its power.

The Hi-Fi assault rife also has a Preloader mod that increases your reload speed when you replace a partially used magazine. It is one of the better weapons that you come across in Far Cry 6.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul