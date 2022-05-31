How to find Shiny Scorpions in My Time at Sandrock

My Time at Sandrock is all about gathering resources and putting them towards new methods of gathering new resources. One of the most challenging things for players to get their hands on is living insects, but these tiny creatures are vital to the game.

Shiny Scorpions are among the earliest special animals that the game will send players after, but that doesn't mean they're easy to find. Players will need quick reflexes, sharp eyes, and plenty of good luck to hunt down these arachnids.

Hunting for Shiny Scorpions is fun and challenging but also crucial to the game's unique progression.

Finding Shiny Scorpions in My Time at Sandrock

Pathea's 3D answer to games like Stardew Valley features a complex economy and valuable resources. Hunting down special creatures like the Shiny Scorpions is one of the best ways for players to spend their time.

To find Shiny Scorpions, dig through any pile located in the game world. Wood piles, scrap heaps, mountains of trash, whatever it is, dig through it. This will yield nothing most of the time but could scare up an insect.

Shiny Scorpions are entirely luck-based. The only way to find them is to search every pile found. It's a game of chance whether one will emerge from a particular area, but the hunt is on once it does.

The Shiny Scorpion is red with a dark brown stinger and lighter claws. When the creature emerges from the pile the player just searched, they'll have a limited time to grab it.

Insects will emerge from the pile rapidly and will immediately sprint away from the player. Rush to pick them up because, after a few seconds, the Shiny Scorpion will burrow into the ground and immediately become inaccessible.

The only way to find Shiny Scorpions is to seek them out often and grab them every time. It can be very frustrating to see the valuable creature slip away after finally releasing one, so be sure to move quickly if one emerges.

The value of Shiny Scorpions in My Time at Sandrock

The item description for Shiny Scorpions in My Time at Sandrock states that the arachnid is of no obvious use. This is flagrantly untrue, as there are a couple of good benefits for these threatening creatures.

The obvious use of Shiny Scorpions is as a quick source of cash. Players can sell any one of these they find for 64 Gols, making them a pretty good way to earn quick money.

Selling them is always an option. However, much of the fun in My Time at Sandrock comes from the other characters. Luckily, the Shiny Scorpion can be given as a gift to deepen a relationship.

Elsie is an animal lover who can be found in Ranch Homestead. Find her in the morning having breakfast and give her a Shiny Scorpion. As an animal lover, she will enjoy this gift and like the player more.

My Time at Sandrock might not make every item's use obvious, but everything has a place. Hunting for Shiny Scorpions may be a game of chance, but it's easy to bother every pile in the area.

