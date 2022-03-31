There are many different areas to explore, gear to collect, and bosses to defeat during the end-game of Lost Ark. Users who have reached this point in the game will no doubt be looking to complete their Adventurer's Journal, and doing so requires slaying the world bosses.

Signatus is a gigantic mech world boss, and gamers will need a group to defeat it.

How to find Signatus in Lost Ark

As a world boss, Signatus is an encounter that players can fight while out and about the world and not in a dungeon. To face off against this giant mech, they will want to have an item level of at least 250, as well as being level 50.

This is also not a solo endeavor, so users will need to ensure they find backup to help them fight Signatus. Once these standards are met, the hunt is on.

Where gamers can find Signatus

Head to this location in the Scraplands to reach the giant Mech, Signatus (Image via Wow Quests/YouTube)

Players can find Signatus on the continent of Arthetine, which they can find by bringing up the world map. They should first head to this continent and then go to the Scraplands.

Once inside the Scraplands, users will want to head to the north of the area, where Signatus spawns. If they cannot find Signatus, it may be on cooldown for the spawn timer.

Getting a group together

Once gamers find Signatus, or if someone else finds it first and announces it in chat, they will want to meet up to face off against this boss. Players should be wary of the damage that Signatus can cause, so it's best to wait to engage this mech until enough participants are in the party to take it down safely.

Strength in numbers is a good rule of thumb for any world boss in Lost Ark.

Loot dropped by Signatus

Lost Ark users can get some high quality loot from defeating this boss as well as a completion in the Adventurer's Journal (Image via Smilegate)

As far as loot dropped by Signatus, the mech is on the same loot table as most other world bosses. Hence, gamers can get some quality gear for defeating it in Lost Ark.

If it's their first time, players will also get a first kill bonus of some special Legendary items. They will also get the boss kill marked inside their Adventurer's Journal, which can help with journal completion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer