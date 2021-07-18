How to find the Slingshot in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD gives fans of the franchise a blast of nostalgia.

Nothing is more nostalgic than one of the game's most important pieces of equipment. The Slingshot is a vital tool in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and its HD remake for Nintendo Switch.

The Slingshot isn't particularly hard to come by, but you may be eager to find out exactly when it is obtained. New players to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword are in for a treat with the Slingshot.

Obtaining the Slingshot in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Image via Nintendo

The Slingshot can be acquired in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD from Bucha. This is done when interacting with the character in the Faron Woods location.

Bucha will ask you, as iconic character Link, to complete a quest. The quest requires you to locate some lost Kikwis. After you track them down, you can turn to Bucha for the Slingshot.

Image via Nintendo

Faron Woods is the first location Link visits in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD after arriving on the Surface. This means the Slingshot is obtainable fairly early on in the game.

The Slingshot is a classic tool from the franchise, appearing in a handful of games. Later on, in Skyward Sword HD, it can be upgraded to Scattershot to deliver multiple shots at once.

Once you get the Slingshot, you will be able to advance into the Deep Woods. The Skyview Temple is also available to visit. The Slingshot not only acts as a helpful tool but is also a great marker for how the game's story is progressing.

Image via Nintendo

To equip the Slingshot once acquired, you will need to press the ZR button. This will bring up the items menu and allow you to use the Slingshot in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

It shoots Deku Seeds, which means you will need Deku Seeds on your person to use it. These can be found by cutting grass, breaking pots, or being purchased at the Bazaar.

Edited by Srijan Sen