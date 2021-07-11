How to defeat Ghirahim in the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Ghirahim is one of the most dangerous enemies in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

The Demon Lord is unlike other bosses in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Players will have to fight him three different times throughout the game and each bout requires a different strategy.

Players will encounter Ghirahim in the Skyview Temple, the Fire Sanctuary, and on the Sealed Grounds. These three different boss fights get harder one after another and it is up to the players to stop the Demon Lord from sacrificing Zelda.

Defeating Ghirahim in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Skyview Temple

Image via Nintendo

Players are advised to draw their sword as soon as the first encounter with Ghirahim in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword begins. He blocks attacks with his fingers and closes in to attack. Players must continue switching sides to penetrate Ghirahim's blocks until the next phase begins.

In the next phase of the boss battle, Ghirahim will be much quicker so players must watch what side his sword is being held on. It is crucial to dodge towards the opposite section whenever he swings. If evaded successfully, he will be left open for an attack.

The player must repeat this until he has been defeated in the Skyview Temple.

Fire Sanctuary

Image via Nintendo

The first part of the Fire Sanctuary fight is very similar to that of the first encounter in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. The difference is that many more projectiles will be coming the players' way.

Attack one side and as he blocks it, players must pull their sword back even quicker than before and slash the other side.

Phase two will begin after enough damage is dealt, giving Ghirahim two swords. A powerful counterattack will be unleashed if players hit these swords when attacking him. They must keep on teleporting if they want to stay alive in this fight.

Successful dodging will end with him getting stuck. Players must capitalize on this opportunity and slash away until he has been defeated a second time.

Sealed Grounds

Image via Nintendo

The final fight with Ghirahim in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will be the hardest at Sealed Grounds. Players need to knock him over from the platform to the next one. Once he is down on his back, jabbing at his chest with a sword will do the trick. The process must be repeated twice until the next phase begins.

He will start to attack with sword beams. Legend of Zelda players can deflect these attacks with either their sword or shield.

If he is hit with a deflection, he will be stunned. Attacking his chest again during this period is crucial. Players must repeat this until the next phase triggers.

This is the first and only third portion of any of his fights.

This sees Ghirahim summon a massive sword that deals tremendous damage. Players must violently swing their swords to cause him to block. Enough of these hits will cause his sword to break.

Once broken, the aim is to attack his chest again. Rinse and repeat to defeat this annoying Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword boss.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul