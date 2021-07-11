All Heart Piece locations in the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Heart pieces are scattered throughout the environment in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

These collectibles can be found in the majority of Legend of Zelda games. Heart pieces are vital for Link to increase his maximum number of hearts.

These act as health.

After collecting a certain amount of heart pieces in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, a heart container will be created. Gathering heart pieces and completing heart containers also restores hearts if any have been lost.

Where to find each Heart Piece in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Image via Nintendo

Four heart pieces are required to make a heart container in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. This gives Link six heart containers as there are 24 total heart pieces in the game.

Here is where all 24 are located in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword:

Faron Woods : Crawl through a small tunnel, climb the ramp, and cross the tightrope to reach the first heart piece in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

: Crawl through a small tunnel, climb the ramp, and cross the tightrope to reach the first heart piece in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Lumpy Pumpkin : Roll into the wall to cause the chandelier to crash and retrieve the heart piece from it.

: Roll into the wall to cause the chandelier to crash and retrieve the heart piece from it. Goddess Cube 2 : Activate the Goddess Cube in Faron Woods, go the Sky, then strike Goddess Cube near Skyview Temple.

: Activate the Goddess Cube in Faron Woods, go the Sky, then strike Goddess Cube near Skyview Temple. Skyview Temple : Unlock the Beetle, go around to the back of the bird statue, and use the Beetle to enter the small opening. Hit the crystal to open gate.

: Unlock the Beetle, go around to the back of the bird statue, and use the Beetle to enter the small opening. Hit the crystal to open gate. Batreaux : Place the Ruby in the Statue of the Goddess in Skyloft, head to the graveyard, and interact with the gravestone near the tree. Collect 10 Gratitude Crystals for the demon.

: Place the Ruby in the Statue of the Goddess in Skyloft, head to the graveyard, and interact with the gravestone near the tree. Collect 10 Gratitude Crystals for the demon. Eldin Volcano : This Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword heart piece is past the lava river and bridge of bones. Climb the nearby platforms to find it.

: This Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword heart piece is past the lava river and bridge of bones. Climb the nearby platforms to find it. Lanayru Desert : Go northeast to find a cracked wall. Blow it up with a bomb to create a passage with a heart piece at the end.

: Go northeast to find a cracked wall. Blow it up with a bomb to create a passage with a heart piece at the end. Goddess Cube 12 : Activate the Timeshift Stone in the Temple of Time. Ride the mining cart to the Goddess Cube and Skyward Strike it. The chest will appear on the highest cliff of Beedle's Island.

: Activate the Timeshift Stone in the Temple of Time. Ride the mining cart to the Goddess Cube and Skyward Strike it. The chest will appear on the highest cliff of Beedle's Island. Fun Fun Island : During Dodoh's party mini-game, land on the multi-colored section after being shot out of the cannon.

: During Dodoh's party mini-game, land on the multi-colored section after being shot out of the cannon. Lumpy Pumpkin : After acquiring the Goddess Harp, run some errands for Pumm. When completed, Link will play a song and earn a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword heart piece.

: After acquiring the Goddess Harp, run some errands for Pumm. When completed, Link will play a song and earn a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword heart piece. Faron Woods : Go to the southwest to find a cracked wall. Bomb it claim another Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword heart piece.

: Go to the southwest to find a cracked wall. Bomb it claim another Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword heart piece. Goddess Cube 9 : Go to the northeast corner of Eldin Volcano to find a slope. The cube is halfway down. Jump into the river of Skyloft and swim underwater to the east. Reach the storage shed for the chest with the heart piece.

: Go to the northeast corner of Eldin Volcano to find a slope. The cube is halfway down. Jump into the river of Skyloft and swim underwater to the east. Reach the storage shed for the chest with the heart piece. Goddess Cube 14 : Swim under the Great Tree in Faron Woods. Turn left to see the cube. To find the heart piece chest, go to the mushroom filled island east of Lanayru.

: Swim under the Great Tree in Faron Woods. Turn left to see the cube. To find the heart piece chest, go to the mushroom filled island east of Lanayru. Zelda's Bedroom : Head to Skyloft after getting the Double Clawshots. Climb onto the Knight Academy roof and hook onto the chimney. Crawl through to Zelda's bedroom and open the closet.

: Head to Skyloft after getting the Double Clawshots. Climb onto the Knight Academy roof and hook onto the chimney. Crawl through to Zelda's bedroom and open the closet. Sandship : On the main deck, climb the mast and use the pulleys to get to the back of the ship. Hook to the wooden beam in the distance and drop down to find a chest.

: On the main deck, climb the mast and use the pulleys to get to the back of the ship. Hook to the wooden beam in the distance and drop down to find a chest. Goddess Chest 21 : Beat the Pirate Stronghold and Clawshot the target near the entrance. HIt the cube and go to the east of Skyloft. Hook up to the platforms for the chest with the heart piece.

: Beat the Pirate Stronghold and Clawshot the target near the entrance. HIt the cube and go to the east of Skyloft. Hook up to the platforms for the chest with the heart piece. Fledge's Mini-Game : Score over 600 points in the archery mini-game to obtain this Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword heart piece.

: Score over 600 points in the archery mini-game to obtain this Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword heart piece. Fire Sanctuary : Head to the northwestern section. Dig through the patch of dirt with the Mogma Mitts. Catch the Mogma for a heart piece.

: Head to the northwestern section. Dig through the patch of dirt with the Mogma Mitts. Catch the Mogma for a heart piece. Volcano Summit : Turn left after leaving the Fire Sanctuary and dig in the middle patch of dirt. Walk forward to find the heart piece.

: Turn left after leaving the Fire Sanctuary and dig in the middle patch of dirt. Walk forward to find the heart piece. Goddess Chest 24 : Go to the waterfall area of Volcano Summit. Dive off to find the cube on a ledge. In the Sky, go to Thunderhead, then southwest to Bug Rock. Drop to wooden platform with the chest.

: Go to the waterfall area of Volcano Summit. Dive off to find the cube on a ledge. In the Sky, go to Thunderhead, then southwest to Bug Rock. Drop to wooden platform with the chest. Shipyard Mini-Game : Beat the expert level of the Rickety Coaster mini-game.

: Beat the expert level of the Rickety Coaster mini-game. Sealed Grounds : Go to the Sealed Temple after defeating The Imprisoned. Play the Goddess Harp and a Goddess Wall will appear. Speak to Gorko, draw the shape from his riddle on the wall to get the heart piece.

: Go to the Sealed Temple after defeating The Imprisoned. Play the Goddess Harp and a Goddess Wall will appear. Speak to Gorko, draw the shape from his riddle on the wall to get the heart piece. Beedle's Air Shop : Beedle's Air Shop will eventually sell a heart piece for 1600 Rupees. Complete the Horned Colossus Beetle side quest for it to drop to half price.

: Beedle's Air Shop will eventually sell a heart piece for 1600 Rupees. Complete the Horned Colossus Beetle side quest for it to drop to half price. Thunder Dragon's Lightning Round: The last Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword heart piece will be obtained after defeating four bosses in a row during the Lightning Round mini-game.

Listed above are all 24 heart pieces in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. They are in order of how they can be obtained in-game.

Once all of them are collected, players will be able to enjoy absolutely full health for the remainder of the game.

