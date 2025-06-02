How to find Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign

By Debamalya Mukherjee
Modified Jun 02, 2025 19:13 GMT
Elden Ring Nightreign roundtable
There are two ways to find Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Bandai Namco)

Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign are one of the most important resources in this game, being the only kind that can help you upgrade your weapons. However, finding them during your playthrough can be difficult since there are only two ways to get them in-game.

This article will explain how you can get Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Ways to obtain Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign

Certain chests can drop Smithing Stones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bandai Namco)
Certain chests can drop Smithing Stones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bandai Namco)

There are two types of Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign:

  • Smithing Stone 1: These help you to upgrade your weapons to Uncommon rarity (blue border) from Common (white border).
  • Smithing Stone 2: These help you upgrade your weapons to Rare (purple border) from Uncommon (blue border).

You can get Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign in two ways:

1) Defeating bosses in mines

Certain bosses can drop Smithing Stones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bandai Namco)
Certain bosses can drop Smithing Stones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bandai Namco)

In Limveld, you will encounter certain mini-bosses inside mines and caves. If you look at the map, you will see many icons resembling cave entrances. Inside these mines, you will encounter strong enemies like Miners and the following mini-bosses:

  • Pumpkin Head
  • Stonedrigger Troll
  • Royal Knight

These mini-bosses are guaranteed to drop Smithing Stones when you defeat them. Moreover, when you explore these caves, you can get these stones as random drops from chests and as item drops near Miners.

2) Purchasing from merchants

Merchants sell Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bandai Namco)
Merchants sell Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bandai Namco)

Merchants can appear in certain locations in Elden Ring Nightreign. They will sell Smithing Stones 1 and 2. Since they can appear in random places on the map, you will most likely find them near:

  • Churches
  • Enemy encampments
  • Castles
  • Forts
  • Townships

The easiest way to locate these merchants is by opening the map and pressing the location button (V on PCs). The symbol of a hooded figure will mark them. You can also find them under various bridges.

