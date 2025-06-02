How to find Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign

Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign are one of the most important resources in this game, being the only kind that can help you upgrade your weapons. However, finding them during your playthrough can be difficult since there are only two ways to get them in-game.
This article will explain how you can get Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign.
Ways to obtain Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
There are two types of Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign:
- Smithing Stone 1: These help you to upgrade your weapons to Uncommon rarity (blue border) from Common (white border).
- Smithing Stone 2: These help you upgrade your weapons to Rare (purple border) from Uncommon (blue border).
Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign review: A brilliant evolution of The Lands Between
You can get Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign in two ways:
1) Defeating bosses in mines
In Limveld, you will encounter certain mini-bosses inside mines and caves. If you look at the map, you will see many icons resembling cave entrances. Inside these mines, you will encounter strong enemies like Miners and the following mini-bosses:
- Pumpkin Head
- Stonedrigger Troll
- Royal Knight
These mini-bosses are guaranteed to drop Smithing Stones when you defeat them. Moreover, when you explore these caves, you can get these stones as random drops from chests and as item drops near Miners.
Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign Fatal Error and Black Screen issue: Potential fixes to try
2) Purchasing from merchants
Merchants can appear in certain locations in Elden Ring Nightreign. They will sell Smithing Stones 1 and 2. Since they can appear in random places on the map, you will most likely find them near:
- Churches
- Enemy encampments
- Castles
- Forts
- Townships
The easiest way to locate these merchants is by opening the map and pressing the location button (V on PCs). The symbol of a hooded figure will mark them. You can also find them under various bridges.
For more on Elden Ring Nightreign, check out these articles:
- Elden Ring Nightreign: How to find the Secret of the Mountaintop
- 5 things you should know before playing Elden Ring Nightreign
- What are Remembrances in Elden Ring Nightreign?
- Relic Rites in Elden Ring Nightreign, explained
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.