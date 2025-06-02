How to find Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign

Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign are one of the most important resources in this game, being the only kind that can help you upgrade your weapons. However, finding them during your playthrough can be difficult since there are only two ways to get them in-game.

Ad

This article will explain how you can get Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Ways to obtain Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign

Certain chests can drop Smithing Stones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bandai Namco)

There are two types of Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign:

Ad

Trending

Smithing Stone 1 : These help you to upgrade your weapons to Uncommon rarity (blue border) from Common (white border).

: These help you to upgrade your weapons to Uncommon rarity (blue border) from Common (white border). Smithing Stone 2: These help you upgrade your weapons to Rare (purple border) from Uncommon (blue border).

Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign review: A brilliant evolution of The Lands Between

You can get Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign in two ways:

1) Defeating bosses in mines

Certain bosses can drop Smithing Stones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bandai Namco)

In Limveld, you will encounter certain mini-bosses inside mines and caves. If you look at the map, you will see many icons resembling cave entrances. Inside these mines, you will encounter strong enemies like Miners and the following mini-bosses:

Ad

Pumpkin Head

Stonedrigger Troll

Royal Knight

These mini-bosses are guaranteed to drop Smithing Stones when you defeat them. Moreover, when you explore these caves, you can get these stones as random drops from chests and as item drops near Miners.

Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign Fatal Error and Black Screen issue: Potential fixes to try

2) Purchasing from merchants

Merchants sell Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bandai Namco)

Merchants can appear in certain locations in Elden Ring Nightreign. They will sell Smithing Stones 1 and 2. Since they can appear in random places on the map, you will most likely find them near:

Ad

Churches

Enemy encampments

Castles

Forts

Townships

The easiest way to locate these merchants is by opening the map and pressing the location button (V on PCs). The symbol of a hooded figure will mark them. You can also find them under various bridges.

For more on Elden Ring Nightreign, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.