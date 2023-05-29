How to find the sound of the drum in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been a great release for Nintendo fans. The title is a major upgrade from Breath of the Wild, released in 2017. Aside from providing an incredible open world, Tears of the Kingdom also fills the map with its exciting side quests and NPCs that Link can talk to while on his adventure. These quests can eventually help Link level up and find out newer items.

One of these quests includes finding the sound of the drum in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This article will guide players on how to find the NPC to acquire the sound.

Finding NPC with drum near Kakariko village in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To acquire the sound of the drum in the game, you may have to finish the NPC's quest first, who will carry the drum. Here's what you have to do:

Locate the NPC with the drum south of Kakariko village, alternatively, north of Dueling Peaks stables.

This NPC will also have a side quest that Link must complete to acquire the sound.

Upon reaching him, the NPC called Beetz will ask Link to get him some honey. Link can collect three globs of honey from near the chasm close to a location called East Hill.

The globs are easy to identify as they hang from the trees and resemble honeycombs.

After collecting three globs of honey, return to Beetz and hand him the item.

Beetz will then return to Dueling Peaks stable. To further progress this quest, make sure you have finished the Great Fairy Fountain quest given at the Woodland Stable. Without the quest, Beetz's band will not reach Dueling Peaks.

Why is the sound of the drum required in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Players need the sound of the drum in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to open up one of the Great Fairy Fountains gates found in Hyrule. This is a part of Link's numerous quests that you can bump into as you continue exploring the world. Hence, it is also essential that you also finish the first Fairy Fountain quest.

While the Great Fairy Fountains also existed in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom took a different approach while making them accessible to the players. Moreover, it is also quite challenging to unlock all four doors in the latest Zelda title.

Once you have collected three Pony Points by engaging in all the side activities required, like finding the drum sound, you can unlock the three fountains and talk to the Great Fairies.

Tears of the Kingdom has been one of the best releases for RPG fans this year. Fans still wonder what Nintendo will do with the franchise in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes