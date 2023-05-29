Top 5 horse equipment in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you’ve played Breath of the Wild, you might be disappointed to find out that some of the gear in the game hasn't been brought over to the Tears of the Kingdom. However, there are plenty of unique options you can choose from, so you won't have to worry about wandering the depths and fields with an ordinary-looking horse.

As you make your way across the vast lands of Hyrule, you are accompanied by your trusted adventure pal - your horse. These creatures are well-loved by Zelda fans, and this fondness is evident in their obsession with customizing and placing equipment on their horses.

To obtain these accessories, you must first gather enough Pony Points. You will earn these points whenever you register a horse at a stable or make use of their accommodations. After accumulating a sufficient number of points, you can exchange them to obtain the Training Saddle, Royal Saddle, and Stable Staddle.

The game offers quite a selection of horse equipment, but here are the five best options you should try to obtain.

Extravagant Bridle and Saddle and four other useful horse equipment in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

5) Towing Harness

Tears of the Kingdom - Towing Harness (Image via Nintendo)

By attaching the recently introduced Towing Harness to any horse that you own and have registered, you gain the ability to utilize the Ultrahand upgrade. This upgrade enables you to connect wagons and various items to your loyal horse, granting you the opportunity to transport heavy objects across Hyrule.

To successfully complete the Stable Trotter side quests and unlock the Great Fairies while riding around, it will be necessary to utilize the Towing Harness on multiple occasions. You only need 3 Pony Points for this item.

4) Traveler’s Bridle and Saddle

Tears of the Kingdom - Traveler’s Bridle and Saddle (Image via Nintendo)

This set exudes a modest and lowkey feel compared to the flamboyant Extravagant Bridle set. If you want to focus on practicality and functionality, this equipment is the best for you.

Similar to the Stable Bridle and Saddle, it maintains simplicity but with the added aspect of enhanced comfort. The horse is adorned with convenient saddlebags, and the saddle pad appears more comfortable and less prone to causing discomfort or itching. You need 13 Pony Points to obtain this equipment.

3) Extravagant Bridle and Saddle

Tears of the Kingdom - Extravagant Bridle and Saddle (Image via Nintendo)

If you like the attention, the Extravagant Bridle and Saddle equipment set will surely do the magic for you. As the name suggests, this equipment has strikingly lavish features, with bright colors adorning your horse.

The sheer grandeur of this set is hard to ignore. Even without relying on the map icon, locating your horse becomes effortless due to the conspicuousness of the Extravagant Bridle and Saddle.

You can obtain this expensive-looking set for your trusted adventure friend for 26 Pony Points. The only drawback of this equipment set is its lack of practicality for a traveler.

2) Royal Bridle and Saddle

Tears of the Kingdom - Royal Bridle and Saddle (Image via Nintendo)

Those who have played Breath of the Wild will be familiar with this piece of gear. In Tears of the Kingdom, it is obtained as a reward from Zelda's Golden Horse side quest.

When you outfit any horse with the Royal Bridle and Saddle, it will bear the emblem of Hyrule. Even if your horse doesn't possess the regal lineage of the Golden Horse or Zelda's white horse from Breath of the Wild, this equipment set will surely give your horse the honor it deserves.

1) Knight's Bridle and Saddle

Tears of the Kingdom - Knight's Bridle and Saddle (Image via Nintendo)

For 23 Pony Points, you can get the best and coolest equipment set for your horse. This equipment is ideal for a true warrior and their trusty steed.

This armor suits Link's horse perfectly, adding a touch of regality to its appearance. The only drawback is that it obscures the visibility of your mane decorations.

Regardless of the path you choose, it will undoubtedly be a gallant one, and you will emerge as an honorable knight with a horse befitting your noble status.

That’s it for the best horse equipment in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The equipment mentioned in this article comes at a price, so be sure to acquire enough Pony Points for your desired outfit set. You can earn these points by interacting with stables, registering a horse, and completing some side quests.

