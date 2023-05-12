How to unlock and put a towing harness on a horse in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been released, and you can immerse yourself in its vast open world. Traversing is a significant part of the experience of playing The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Fortunately, there are myriad ways to do so, including riding a horse. The game goes one step ahead and offers a towing harness to attach carts or wagons.

You can acquire the towing harness from the stablehand in exchange for three pony points. These are rewarded upon completing certain activities like sleeping at the stables and registering horses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Unlocking and using a towing harness

The first step in acquiring the towing harness in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to visit a stable. You will be rewarded one pony point for discovering a stable. You can then tame a horse that can usually be found in the area around it, but it may even take a bit of exploring to locate one.

Feel free to redeem your reward by interacting with the stablehand right outside the stable. The towing harness is the very first stable-related reward you acquire in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can find it in the key items category of Link’s inventory system.

You can see the towing harness in your inventory (Image via Nintendo)

You cannot apply this harness to the horse on your own, though. Also, it is worth noting that you can only apply it on the owned and registered horse. Speak with the stablehand to initiate the process of applying it once you own a horse.

How to apply the towing harness

Use the following steps to use the towing harness:

After interacting with the stablehand, a few options will appear on the right side of your screen. Select the Customize Horse option. Your horse appears on the screen along with two options: Attach harness, and It’s fine as it is. Select the Attach harness alternative to do the needful. Once attached, you can even remove the harness using the steps mentioned above, but instead of Attaching the harness, you must opt for the Remove harness option.

Select the attach option to equip the harness (Image via Nintendo)

Apart from many weapons, this game introduces new powers for the beloved protagonist Link, like the Ultrahand ability. This interesting mechanic allows you to manipulate or reposition particular objects.

Feel free to delve into this guide for the best Ultrahand builds and tips. After successfully equipping the towing harness, leverage the Ultrahand ability to attach wagons/carts or any other heavy item.

