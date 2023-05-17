How to get the Golden Horse in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has some interesting modes of travel. While players can explore the lands of Hyrule on foot, the process is rather tedious and slow. To assist them in their adventures, players have some other modes available to them as well. For starters, one can construct different items like boats and tanks powered by Zonai devices. Alternatively, they can also choose to ride horses.

There are many horses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. However, the Golden Horse is one of a kind and belongs to the Princess. In her absence, Link has to care for it, so here's how players can quickly find the horse and then tame it.

Where to find the Golden Horse in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You must first go to The Lucky Clover Gazette to find the Golden Horse. This building is a tent that is right outside Rito Village. Head inside the tent and then interact with Penn. This should trigger the "Potential Princess Sightings" side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Once this quest starts, you must make your way to the Snowfield Stable. You will notice Penn talking to the caretaker here. Interact with both of them, and they'll tell you that the Golden Horse has gone missing. They will also tell you that the horse ran north, which is the only clue you get when catching the Golden Horse in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Before you proceed further, make sure that you stock up on stamina-restoring foods and elixirs. This will be useful if you haven't upgraded your stamina circle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you've stocked up on everything you need, head north. The Golden Horse can be found in the North Tabantha Snowfield region. Approach the horse carefully and mount it like any other horse in the game. You will need at least two full stamina wheels to tame this horse. Once you've done so, calm it down as soon as possible, and then ride back to the Snowfield Stable with it.

Interact with Penn and the caretaken once again, and after the entire conversation, you will receive a Royal Saddle and Girdle for the horse. Not only that, you will also be allowed to keep it. After you're done with this section, head over and talk to the stable master. He'll give you a pony point that will allow you to finally name the horse.

Once you've completed this step, you will finally be allowed to keep the horse and use it on all your adventures in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Although the Golden Horse isn't suited for pulling carts, it's fast and can help you navigate Hyrule fairly quickly.

Poll : 0 votes