How to find the Spinebreak code in Horizon Forbidden West

Not every set of ancient ruins and forgotten buildings will divulge their secrets to Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West, not without problem-solving. One instance is the Spinebreak tunnel.

It’s a long-forgotten facility that can be discovered naturally or during the side quests “Breaking Even” and “The Burning Blooms.” Players will need a specific numbered password to get past the locked door inside.

To unlock the door, the Spinebreak code in Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy has to look into the western portion of Spinebreak. There’s a second entrance inside. The likely scenario is that the player is standing inside the eastern entrance.

Horizon Forbidden West: Where to find the Spinebreak code

To find the western entrance to Spinebreak, players will have to travel around the mountains and find it on the opposite end. If they have a fast travel spot nearby, they should use it; otherwise, they can travel to a Charger site and override one.

Once the western entrance to Spinebreak has been found, head inside until you see Firegleam. Unfortunately, if players haven’t learned how to break Firegleam, they'll have to play through the main quest, “Death’s Door,” which is a relatively early quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

Otherwise, they can ignite the Firegleam and head through the hole in the wall.

The Pullcaster isn't just for fancy climbing (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Use the Pullcaster to rip the cap from the vent. On the other side, there's various equipment like barrels and wheels. More importantly, there are a few barrels of Blaze. Use a weapon that has fire and blow it up.

Before heading through the new hole in the wall, there’s another hole that players can pass through nearby. Inside is a small datapad on the ground. The Focus can be used to locate it but should be colored purple. It will reveal the Spinebreak code, which is 2054.

The locked door is to your right (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Doubleback to the blown open hole and turn right. Hop over the rubble, and find the Spinebreak door and terminal needed to unlock the door. Using the code will open the door. Inside the room is an Ancient Valuable Safe to loot.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha