How to find the SpongeBob Easter egg in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Borderlands series isn’t a stranger to references, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands isn’t any different. Game developers love hiding secret easter eggs, like God of War in Horizon Forbidden West.

In this case, a reference to SpongeBob SquarePants can be found in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It’s more obscure than past Easter eggs, but certainly a callback to SpongeBob SquarePants nonetheless.

Players can find the secret themselves, should they feel inclined to search for it. Players will have to reach Shattergrave Barrow in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to find it.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Where to find the SpongeBob SquarePants Easter egg

Upon reaching Shattergrave Barrow, it’s best to kill off any enemies that get in your way. This will ultimately make it easier to locate the SpongeBob easter egg. Keep going until you’ve reached the second largest portion of Shattergrave Barrow. On the map, the area is circular in shape.

Position your map until the entrance of Shattergrave Barrow is located at the bottom of the screen. In the lower-left portion of the area, there’s a tree at the top of a cliff overlooking a pond. At the base of the tree is an exposed coffin. Inside is a skeleton wearing a barbute, adorned with two soda cans.

In the SpongeBob TV show, SquarePants had a hat of a similar nature. Mr. Krabs tried to convince him that the previous owner wanted it back. It just so happened the previous owner, Smitty WerbenJagerManJensen, was long dead and buried.

Funny enough, this isn’t the first time a SpongeBob Easter egg appeared in the Borderlands series. At least two instances appeared in Borderlands 3, specifically the Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck DLC (which itself is a reference to Marvel’s Fantastic Four).

Just before you head into the Crimson Castle after breaching the walls, there’s what appears to be a grotesque pineapple-shaped house. Approaching the meaty home will spawn a secret boss named "SpongeBoss BulletPants," clearly a wordplay on SpongeBob SquarePants.

Another reference in Borderlands 3 is the legendary incendiary sniper rifle, Krakatoa, with a tagline that reads, “Get him angry, and he’s bound to erupt.” Upon being killed by Krakatoa, the enemy’s death spawns volcanoes.

In SpongeBob SquarePants, Squidward briefly took on the superhero alias “Krakatoa” and had the powers of a volcano. When introduced in the show by the narrator, he voices the same tagline the gun has. Chances are, this won't be the last funny reference found in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

