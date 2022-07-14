How to find Tarberries in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 has undergone a great deal of positive transformation in the four years since its turbulent release. Some fans have stayed on board since the beginning, while others got involved later, but both will have a better experience with the game today.

Like every other game in Bethesda's iconic action RPG franchise, this online entry lets players split their time between combat and crafting. While battling mutants and murderers is the draw, players also need to pick up tons of stuff from the wasteland. They should seek out everything related to food and medicine.

Finding Tarberries in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players can seek out Tarberries, one of the many consumable plants. Though the use of this flower used to be quite important, its influence is still apparent.

Harvesting Tarberries is as easy as finding the plants and picking them up. Luckily, there are plenty of these throughout the game's Appalachian map.

The largest concentration of Tarberry plants is located east of the Watoga Shipping Plaza. Players will find a total of fourteen between the flooded trainyard and the plaza. Nine are located just north of the wooden damn, while five are situated south of the damn, near the trainyard.

The next best harvest spot sports twelve Tarberry plants and is in the river to the south of Watoga Station. Head south from the flooded trainyard and wander the shallow river to find them.

These are the most plentiful supplies of this plant, but there are a few smaller concentrations as well. Five Tarberry plants can be found in the swimming pool at the Palace of the Winding Path.

Four Tarberry plants can be found in the pools between greenhouses at the Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center. Another group of four sits on the western edge of the Creekside Sundew Grove.

Finally, two Tarberry plants are located next to the General's Steakhouse in the Cranberry Bog. With a total of 41 Tarberry plants scattered across the map, players can get as much as they need.

What are Tarberries used for in Fallout 76?

Fallout 76 players can get Tarberries pretty easily, but what's their use? While they used to be much more valuable, their use is still important.

Tarberries used to be key to crafting Detoxing Salves and Toxic Gin. The former lowered the radiation by 75 while the latter allowed melee attacks to ignore damage resistance. Both of these items have been removed from the game.

Today, Tarberry can be used to craft lead champagne, Tarberry juice and wine. Lead champagne increases radiation resistance by 100 while boosting fall speed. Tarberry juice restores a little bit of health and a few action points, while wine grants a point of strength and fifteen action points.

Tarberry is one of the many consumable crafting elements for Fallout 76 to mix and match. In a wasteland like post-nuke Appalachia, every bit of food and drink helps.

