How to find three wise beasts in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of puzzles scattered across the open world, and one of them will task players with finding three wise beasts. These types of towers are sealed off and can only be opened by completing the riddle found on the statue at the steps.

When players come across one of the puzzles with a blue magic door, there will typically be instructions to seek out three wise beasts, but the note is intentionally vague.

Like any good magic tower, though, the answer lies within the area using illusions. As long as players are willing to search, some decent loot waits above.

Finding the three wise beasts in Elden Ring

Find the turtles in the area. (Image via FromSoftware)

One of the first towers in Elden Ring that asks for three wise beasts is found in the southern region of Limgrave. That means players are bound to stumble upon this place early, and the chance for a Memory Stone is in reach.

Players need to interact with the imp statue holding the book to initiate the puzzle or the riddle. When the message appears, the puzzle begins.

Solution for the three wise beasts puzzle:

When the puzzle starts, conjured blue turtles will appear around the area.

There are three blue turtles in total, and they each need to be hit once.

The first turtle appears right behind players after they initiate the puzzle.

Another turtle will be behind the imp statue in the bushes to the left. It will be well hidden.

On the right side of the tower, there is a third turtle hiding in the small pond. When players approach, they will see a ripple.

The turtle is invisible, but the turtle will die if players attack the ripple.

With all three turtles hit, the puzzle is solved, and players have access to the tower. These puzzles can occur in different areas around the map with separate rewards.

Reward for completing the tower puzzles in Elden Ring

The towers will typically retain rewards at the top that are magical or sorcery-themed. Players will stumble upon a Memory Stone in the first southern tower for their inventory.

Memory Stones will passively increase the amount of Memory Slots that players have simply by having it in their inventory. Players who want to memorize more spells at once will certainly want to prioritize these as they explore the world of Elden Ring.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha