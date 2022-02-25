How to increase Memory Slots in Elden Ring

Anyone who wants to get involved in spells within Elden Ring will need Memory Slots to optimize their power in combat. The more Memory Slots that a player has, the more spells will be available for them to use while taking down enemies as a Tarnished Spellcaster.

Players typically start with two slots as the game opens up, so there is certainly a limit to the number of spells that can be used at once. But just like the Talisman Pouch, simply having the right items in the player's inventory can solve the issue. In this case, players are looking for a Memory Stone to help them with their builds.

Where to find stones to increase the Memory Slots in Elden Ring

Spells require stone slots for memorization (Image via FromSoftware)

Memory Slots will usually require players to have more stones in Elden Ring, but that isn't always the case. Like everything else in the massive open world, there are a few ways to work around mechanics by finding new items. However, Memory Stones are typically the best way to increase the availability of spells in combat, so they should be the main focus.

Increasing Memory Slots in Elden Ring:

The first Memory Stone that players will likely find in the game will be located within the Academy.

Most major locations themed around the Academy will have some kind of Memory Stone tied to it, especially strong sorcerers.

If given the correct Ball Bearing, the Twins at the Table of Lost Grace site will have one in their shop.

There is a Talisman late in the game that will provide players with additional Memory Slots. These items will all passively increase the slots that players have.

As players increase their slots, they must memorize the spells that they want. Luckily, this part is fairly simple and can be done all over the map, just like the level up system.

Memorizing spells in Elden Ring

To memorize more spells on a character, players can head to any Lost Grace site within the game. Spells must be equipped just like anything else, and memorizing them allows that.

There are all kinds of ways to earn new spells, which include taking out enemies, merchants, or simply exploring. Progress will always lead to new abilities and elements within magic, so patience and exploration are key. Before long, those slots for magic will be needed.

Edited by Shaheen Banu