How to find and use the Offering Bowl in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Opening Arcane Chests is one of the best ways to obtain cosmetic loot in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, along with in-game currencies and other resources. However, to be able to open these chests in and around the Abbey, you will be required to get your hands on Arcane Keys, which are not all that easy to obtain in the game.

Vehicle-completing story missions, objectives, and other challenges are some of the ways to obtain the keys, although the most convenient method will be through the use of the Offering Bowl.

But many gamers from the community have found it tricky to find the Offering Bowl in the game, let alone use it to get Arcane Keys.

Today’s guide will go over how you will not only be able to find the Offering bowl in Marvel’s Midnight Suns but also use it.

Finding the Offering Bowl in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

The Offering Bowl is not that hard to come by in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. While it is not a mandatory item in the story progression, the cosmetic loot that they carry along with the in-game currency and other resources are some things that you should not pass up on.

Hence, to be able to locate the bowl in the game, you will be required to:

Make your way to the Library at the Abbey, which you can do by heading southwest as soon as you reach the home base. You can fast-travel to the base at the Abbey if need be.

There you will need to locate and talk to Agatha Harkness, who will tell you about the Offering Bowl which is located on her Altar. This will be one of the best ways to go about finding the Bowl in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

After interacting with Agatha, you will then need to make your way to her altar to find the bowl.

Using the Offering Bowl in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

As mentioned, you will be able to use the Offering Bowl to get Arcane Keys. You can do this by placing and exchanging an item here for the key.

Hence, to get Arcane Keys here, you will need to:

Interact with the Bowl which will then give you two options, Pick Up and Place Item.

By choosing Place Item you will be able to take an item from your inventory and then place it there,

The Offering Bowl will then take your item and in exchange provide you with Arcane keys in exchange.

The process is fairly simple, and it is one of the best ways by which you will be able to obtain the keys in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Arcane Chests contain various cosmetics and other resources for you to acquire as you explore various parts of the Abbey in the game.

Cosmetics are a great way to customize the different Marvel heroes that you will encounter in the game. You can add them to the roster and take them out on missions while equipping them with a new look each time.

Poll : 0 votes