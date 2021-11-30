How to find all Voodon Parts in Roblox Kaiju Universe

Most of the time, Kaijus in Roblox Kaiju Universe are bought with G-Cells or unlocked with Robux. However, there’s one Kaiju that’s unlockable through a quest for free: Voodon and Juju — Voodon for short.

Voodon is a strong, capable Kaiju with seven powerful abilities. When all seven Roblox Kaiju Universe trinkets are collected, Voodon is unlocked.

Roblox Kaiju Universe: Where all seven Voodon and Juju parts are located

It should be mentioned beforehand that it’s easier to collect all seven trinkets if you have a Kaiju that can take flight and one that can swim quickly.

Starting with the Shadow Necklace, players can begin their hunt on Birth Island. You’ll typically find it in the Bone Graveyard near Mothra’s egg. If it isn’t there, check behind the Waterfall.

The Puppeteer’s Hat in Antarctica (Image via Kaiju Universe Wiki)

The Puppeteer’s hat can be found in Antarctica. Its location is anywhere in the area, though it spawns more frequently by the Arctic Monarch outpost. Look for the golden tree.

Up next is the Pile O’ Bones. You’ll want to make your way to the legendary Monster Island (Skull Island to some). It, too, is found just about anywhere on Monster Island. The best place to start looking is along the shores and in the tunnels.

The Pinned Cushion on Isla De Mara (Image via Kaiju Universe Wiki)

Located in the city area of Isla De Mara is the Pinned Cushion found lying on the ground. Look around the base of buildings to find and collect it.

While you’re on Isla De Mara, start your search for the second hardest trinket to find: the Kaiju Heart. It’s located on any island in Roblox Kaiju Universe.

The most common places it spawns are around the volcanoes of Isla De Mara, Prometia City, and the very tip of the pyramid on Birth Island. The heart beats, so listen for the audio cue.

Fabric and Cotton are found in Tokyo (Image via Kaiju Universe Wiki)

Like the Pinned Cushion, the Fabric and Cotton trinket is tricky to find. In Tokyo, you’ll find areas where trees and buildings meet. It’s there, hidden from sight, that you’ll find the Fabric and Cotton.

Like the Kaiju Heart, the Shattered Potion can spawn anywhere on the map, only underwater at the bottom of the oceans. Here’s where aquatic Kaijus come in handy. The best place to start looking is in the waters by Prometia City.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With all seven trinkets collected, Voodon and Juju can be unlocked in Roblox Kaiju Universe. Use the Kaiju menu to unlock Voodon.

Edited by Ravi Iyer