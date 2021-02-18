Valheim has quickly become a hit on Steam, giving players the true Viking experience of building, pillaging, and fighting for survival.

Players are tasked with living a Viking life in Valheim. This includes gathering supplies, crafting weapons, building for safety, and defeating the most dastardly of Norse creatures.

One particular item comes in handy when looking to craft the Iron Sledgehammer weapon. This two-handed weapon uses Ymir Flesh, which can be found throughout the world of Valheim.

How to find Ymir Flesh in Valheim

For those interested, yet unaware, of Norse mythology and its stories, Ymir Flesh is what shaped the Earth. The likes of Odin, Vili, and Ve use the flesh of Ymir to create the world that Valheim players walk upon.

The Trolls that Valheim players often come across are descendants of Ymir. The story itself is extremely intriguing, should anyone be further inclined to read about it and discover further detail.

Image via Coffee Stain Publishing

Ymir Flesh is fairly easy to locate. It can be purchased from the Merchant for 120 Gold. This item isn't as necessary as some others, so only purchase what is needed, rather than splurging on this material.

Four units of Ymir Flesh should be enough to craft the Iron Sledgehammer of Valheim. This melee weapon will allow the player to do some serious damage throughout the early-to-mid levels of Valheim.

Image via Coffee Stain Publishing

In order to craft Valheim's Iron Sledgehammer, though, players will need to beat the second boss of the game. Make sure all other requirements are met before purchasing the Ymir Flesh.

It would be a waste to purchase it prior, because the money spent could be used to assist the player in defeating that second boss. Once it is beaten, though, the Iron Sledgehammer can be crafted with the Ymir Flresh from the Merchant.