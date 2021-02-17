Valheim Update 0.145.6 Patch Notes: Unity Engine, Save System, and more

Developers at Iron Gate AB have released another patch for Valheim to fix multiple bugs and glitches from the game to deliver an optimal survival-sandbox experience.

Patch 0.145.6 fixes a bunch of bugs and glitches and adds an essential update to the Unity Engine that the game is running on. Additionally, the developers also proved how valuable the community's feedback is for them by fixing the existing savings-systems.

Valheim players have at times complained about the pre-existing save-system in the game. This new update is expected to address this issue and make additional tweaks to enhance the overall in-game experience for players.

The following is a complete rundown of the patch notes for update 0.145.6 in Valheim.

Valheim patch notes for update 0.145.6

The entire list of fixes and updates that the developers at Iron Gate AB applied to Valheim with patch 0.145.6 includes:

Disable google analytics

Updated Unity engine

Forest crypt fixes

Credits updated

Save system returned to old-new.

Pickables sync fix (stones, carrots etc.)

Dedicated server CPU usage fix (Framerate limiter)

Hearth smoke building fix

Save system tweaks

The console "save" function can be used remotely if the player is added to the admin list.

Autosave every 20min (instead of 30min)

Manual join IP function (dedicated servers only)

Extra tombstone checks ( to prevent them from disappearing )

Better broken world handling ( crash/exit instead of loading an empty world )

Localization fixes

All of these updates and fixes are expected to enhance the quality of life in Valheim significantly.

The game was released in early access on February 2nd and has already managed to amass over two million players. This indicates an extremely bright future for Valheim.

Less than a week ago we hit one million sales, now we've hit TWO! Thank you so much! ⚔️🥰#Valheim #Survival https://t.co/ELqJ6qDstE — Valheim (@Valheimgame) February 15, 2021

Understandably, Valheim is yet to feature even 50% of the content that the developers have envisioned for the game. However, the developers have been dedicated to making the game one of the best Viking-themed survival-sandbox games.

Judging by the number of patches and updates that Valheim has been receiving, it feels certain that Valheim isn't going to fade away anytime soon.