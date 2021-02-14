Valheim is the newest gaming craze, allowing players to build, craft, hunt, and battle like Vikings of years past.

Being a Viking is one of the biggest fantasies that video games fulfill. Valheim is the next up to take advantage of this. In the game, players are tasked with a variety of objectives.

Those objectives range from battling bosses, building fortresses, harvesting materials, and crafting items. One of those items is the Stone Cutter and it can be used to help craft and build things made of stone in Valheim.

How to make a Stone Cutter in Valheim

Image via Coffee Stain Publishing

Stone is crucial during the mid-stages of Valheim. It can be used to build structures, create weapons, and help players withstand the elements of the game.

The Stone Cutter can be acquired once Iron is unlocked in Valheim. Players will also need a Workbench available in order to make the tool.

Image via Coffee Stain Publishing

Kill Surtlings in the dungeons of the Swamp biome. Collect 5 Surtling Cores and 20 Stone. Make sure the Smelter is unlocked and create Scrap Iron with the previously mentioned resources.

Once any Scrap Iron has been created, the Stone Cutter blueprint will be unlocked for Valheim players to create.

10 Wood, two Iron, and four Stone are the materials needed in order to create the Stone Cutter. Gather these resources and get to creating.

Choose the Hammer from the Inventory menu and move over to the Crafting tab. If the Stone Cutter has been unlocked, it will appear here. Select it to begin building it.

Image via Coffee Stain Publishing

Choose where the Stone Cutter should be placed and the building will begin. Stone can now be cut. This is an extremely useful tool in Valheim.

The Stone Cutter can help create some powerful weapons along with some of the sturdiest structures.