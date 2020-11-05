COD: Warzone: How to fix the 'A required network service has failed' error

There is plenty of joy to be found when logging in to COD: Warzone, but that joy can quickly turn to despair when the message 'A required network service has failed' appears, and prevents players from dropping into the battle royale.

@ATVIAssist Hi.

When i try to log on Warzone this message appears, “A Required Network Service Has Failed”.

How do I fix this?

I’ve rebooted router, restarted ps4, etc... — Joachim S N Midtsand (@JoachimMidtsand) November 3, 2020

COD: Warzone players are constantly running into errors when trying to play it seems. This isn't the first time, and with the upcoming Black Ops Cold War release, it almost certainly won't be the last. This recent issue has been popping up when attempting to play COD: Warzone and Modern Warfare multiplayer too. There isn't a surefire fix, but here are some tips to help try and solve the problem.

How to fix the 'A required network service has failed' error in COD: Warzone

Image via Activision

Always ensure that COD: Warzone is fully updated. This is one of the main culprits for causing error messages. A recent patch could have easily been missed if players don't let the game update automatically. On the appropriate system, check for an update. If one is available, install the update, and see if that resolved this issue.

If a player is confident that COD: Warzone is updated completely, it could be as easy as closing the application and restarting the game. Go one step further and restart the computer. This will give a fresh start to everything. Perhaps, it will even trigger a missed update that was nowhere to be found.

Another issue could be the player's own internet connection. Many times, players will jump to the conclusion that COD: Warzone is having server issues, while in reality, the user's modem could simply need a reset. Check if other games are working, and that the system is connected to the internet. If they aren't, there's the problem. Turn off or unplug the internet connection, wait for a moment, then turn it back on.

There was a brief outrage in Modern Warfare this morning but has since been resolved. If you're running into any more issues with Modern Warfare, please let me know and I'd be more than happy to assist you! ^ZA — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) November 4, 2020

Lastly, it could just be a mistake that the error is being shown. Simply click the respective button that acknowledges the message in COD: Warzone. If it appears again, just keep clicking through until the game starts. This is the least likely to work, and could be based on luck. Otherwise, players' best bet would be to wait to hear from Infinity Ward and Activision regarding a fix for this COD: Warzone issue.