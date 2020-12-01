Some Black Ops Cold War players have recently been experiencing in-game chat issues.

Such problems are fairly common in the gaming industry. When a new game comes out, players almost always encounter some issues.

@Activision @Blizzard_Ent Having issues with voice chat on pc on Black Ops Cold War. Any help appreciated, dm me please! — Yedoc1991_TTV (@yedoc1991) November 27, 2020

Black Ops Cold War players have lately been facing audio difficulties. They can speak and be heard but cannot hear other players. The microphone indicators appear in the game, but the audio doesn't follow.

Fortunately, there is a simple fix for this problem that involves changing audio and speaker settings.

How to fix broken game chat in Black Ops Cold War

Default Audio Settings

The biggest reason why Black Ops Cold War players are facing game chat issues is because the audio device is not set as default.

Players need to locate the Windows Settings on their PC and go to the Sound Control Panel. They must then select the device being used as the Default Speaker and Default Communication Device.

When in the Black Ops Cold War settings, players must ensure that the voice chat is enabled. If it is, they should make sure that any changes made are reverted back to their normal settings.

Controller Users

Controller users have found yet another issue with Black Ops Cold War for PC. If players are using a controller, plugging a headset into the controller will not allow the audio to come through. It needs to be through the PC.

Players can follow the instructions above once the headset is plugged into the computer. They must then ensure that the headset is selected as the default device for both input and output. Having the headset connected to the controller will not allow for in-game voice chat to come through.

Voice Chat On/Off

Some Black Ops Cold War players have found an even simpler fix than the ones above. They simply turn off the voice chat option for a brief moment. They then enable the in-game voice chat once more.

@ATVIAssist Hey, I can’t get into game chat with any of my teammates? PC Black Ops Cold War — definitely american (@ThatFandomBoy) November 28, 2020

If this doesn't work, then the methods above may be the best fixes for the problem.