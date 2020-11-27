How to fix Comms in Among Us: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Among Us is the most trending title in 2020, which is a simple game belonging to the social deduction genre. It has the core theme of four to ten players dropping onto a spaceship as crewmates, including one or more impostors.

The impostors must kill and sabotage the ship, whereas the crewmates should complete all their tasks to win the game. There are several tasks available for the crewmates to perform, including the sabotage tasks. There are commonly three to four types of sabotage tasks in Among Us, and one of them is the Communication fixing task.

Once the impostors sabotage Comms, crewmates won't be able to see their task list in the game, and all the CCTVs will also stop working. Hence, players need to locate these communication towers or radios on the maps of Among Us and fix it to take control of the game.

This article shares a detailed guide for beginners to fix Comms in every map of Among Us.

A detailed guide on how to fix Comms in Among Us

There are a total of three maps in Among Us: Polus, MIRA HQ, and The Skeld. Fixing Comms in Polus and The Skeld is a simple and similar task, but fixing MIRA HQ is quite complicated.

This article runs through all the necessary steps on fixing the Comms.

1) Comms in Polus and The Skeld

Fixing Comms in The Skeld and Polus is pretty easy.

After the Comms are sabotaged, players must follow the arrow appearing on the screen.

The arrow leads to the Comms or communication device, which the players need to fix.

Tap on the highlighted prop.

A radio screen will appear in the middle of the screen with two sets of unmatched frequencies set side by side.

Comms device in Polus Map of Among Us

There is a knob at the bottom right side of the radio, and players can turn it left or right like a joystick by clicking on it.

Players have to adjust and match both the frequencies at the same level by turning the knob to the left or right.

Players must stop moving the knob whenever the frequencies match or when the red button stops glowing.

It indicates a successful fixation, and players will be able to see their task list again.

2) Fixing Comms in MIRA HQ

Fixing Comms in MIRA HQ is not very complicated but requires at least two players to fix it.

After the impostors sabotage Comms, players can see two arrows blinking and indicating on the screen.

Those two arrows signify two places where the Comm device needs to be fixed: The Office and the Communication room. (The Office requires one player, and communication requires another player at the same time while fixing.)

After the player taps and open a Comm device, a screen with a keypad and backup code will appear.

Two players must be at two different places of the Comms at the same time and must engage the keypads while fixing.

Comms device in MIRA HQ map of Among Us

Players need to type in the backup codes on the keypad together and click on the green tick to fix Comms in MIRA HQ successfully. (The backup codes keep changing after a few seconds.)