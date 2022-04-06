How to fix Confession not working in Rune Factory 5

Some players have been having an issue with the game Rune Factory 5, where it causes no effect when using a Confession. There could be a few different reasons for this, but most likely, the candidate is that the player needs to work on their relationship level with the person they are trying to use the Confession on. Here is how players can help to ensure their Confessions work in the game.

How players can fix the Confession not working issue in Rune Factory 5

Players have recently been treated to the release of Rune Factory 5, and with it, there is a lot for players to see and do. From making a farm to collecting bounties on monsters and attending festivals, players can spend a lot of time getting those done.

However, players also have relationships they can forge, leading to marriage and even creating families.

How players can Confess

Players will want to make use of the dating function and romance options. To do so, players will need to be able to Confess to those they wish to create relationships with.

Players should be at a minimum level 7 with the person they wish to Confess to. Once this level, players can hit L or R during a conversation to Confess their feelings.

Why is the Confess option not working?

Players must raise their relationship levels to higher levels to enable them to advance in the Confessions and start their relationships (Image via Rune Factory 5)

Some players have experienced the Confession option having no effect. This is most likely because each relationship level grants a certain percentage chance of reacting positively to the Confession.

At level 7, this is only a 30% chance. Taking it up to 8 relationship level will be a 60% chance, and anything above 9 relationship level is 90%. There is always a tiny chance it will not work, but a higher level is better.

How players can increase their relationship levels

There are a few ways players can increase their relationship levels within Rune Factory 5. One of the easiest and most common ways is simply by talking to that person.

Every day, players should make an effort to talk to them to increase their relationship. They can also give them gifts, which can help improve their level. The same can also be said for winning contests with the characters.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar