How to give a Crystal to a Farm Dragon in Rune Factory 5

Farm Dragons allow Rune Factory 5 players to build farms, own a monster barn for tamed creatures, and more.

They are giant dragons with actual farms on their backs. Players can even grow crops in these massive animals as they fly about the world of the latest Rune Factory title.

To speed up the crop growing process, players can obtain a Crystal. Giving a Crystal to the Farm Dragon will do things like make the crops grow at an accelerated rate and can be done simply by interacting with the Farm Dragon.

How to provide a Crystal to the Farm Dragon in Rune Factory 5

Giving a Crystal to a Farm Dragon is a quest found in Rune Factory 5 (Image via Hakama)

Farm Dragons provide a much larger space to farm and do activities than the properties offered by SEED.

When a Crystal is owned, players can give it to the Farm Dragon for a slight boost to their farming operation. Here is how to interact with the Farm Dragon to provide it with one of the several types of Crystals:

Go to one of the Farm Dragons.

Approach the Dragon's head and interact with it.

Open the menu with the Crystals available.

Select a Crystal to give the Dragon and confirm.

This will begin the benefits of whatever Crystal was given.

It's pretty simple in terms of giving a Crystal. However, obtaining a Crystal and knowing its benefits is an entirely different story. It takes a bit more than just an interaction.

How to get Crystals and their uses in Rune Factory 5

Farming on a dragon is almost a necessity in Rune Factory 5 (Image via Hakama)

Players will come across Crystal Fragments during their adventure. This is not what is given to Farm Dragons. Instead, Crystal Fragments need to be taken to Heinz to turn them into full Crystals.

Once that has been done, the following Crystals can be given to a Farm Dragon to obtain the subsequent boost:

Ventus Crystal: Use this Crystal to increase the number of crops you harvest

Use this Crystal to increase the number of crops you harvest Terra Crystal: Use this Crystal to get more area to plant crops

Use this Crystal to get more area to plant crops Ignis Crystal: Use this Crystal to speed up the crop growth process

Use this Crystal to speed up the crop growth process Glacies Crystal: Use this Crystal to make it rain on the Farm Dragon

Use this Crystal to make it rain on the Farm Dragon Gaia Crystal: Use this Crystal to increase damage resistance and soil health

These Crystals have lovely benefits and pertain to the crops that grow on the Farm Dragon. Deciding which one to use depends on what the player's crops may need help with.

