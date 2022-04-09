How to fix the corrupted loadout data error in Call of Duty: Warzone

Lately, Call of Duty: Warzone players have been facing a disconnection error where the message "disconnected due to corrupted loadout data" shows up on-screen.

While the exact reason is hard to identify, many players have claimed that the Damascus camo was the root cause of the disruption. Players were unable to join the multiplayer and battle royale modes of the game. However, there are a few ways to get this resolved.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We’re investigating an issue where Players are experiencing “Corrupted Loadout Data”.



Ways to fix the corrupted loadout data error in Call of Duty: Warzone

Warzone's recent disconnection error has made it tricky for players to join the multiplayer and battle royale lobbies in the game. After being put into the pre-game lobby, they were greeted with a "disconnected due to corrupted loadout data" message before getting kicked at the end of the countdown. The issue was occurring across all platforms i.e., Windows PC (Battle.net), PlayStation, and Xbox.

While the main reason for the error remains unknown, many players have surmised that the Damascus camo was the cause. Damascus is an extremely rare skin and only players having unlocked Platinum camouflage for every single gun in the game have the cosmetic.

Raven Software immediately took action and decided to release a fix for the issue.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We have pushed a fix and this issue is now resolved.



Here are some of the ways to fix the corrupted loadout data error in Call of Duty: Warzone

Fix 1 (PC and Consoles)

PC

Open Battle.net launcher.

Click on Warzone.

The latest update of the game will start downloading.

Wait for the latest update to install, then play the game.

PlayStation/Xbox

Go to the Games Library.

Hover over to the game.

Start downloading the latest update (if auto-updates are disabled).

Wait until the latest update is installed.

This fix has the maximum chance of working as intended. However, there is always a slim chance of the game files malfunctioning, confusing players even further. In that case, they may consider a second fix to ensure seamless gameplay.

Fix 2 (PC and Consoles)

Many players have reported that certain cosmetics and weapons were causing the disconnection before joining a match. They may opt not to use them for a while to see if the problem gets resolved.

The cosmetics and weapons possibly responsible for the discrepancy are the Damascus skin, Kar98k, and the Grau. Players may unequip these items from their loadouts for a while until things return to normal.

Fix 3 (PC and Consoles)

If everything fails, reinstalling the game might be the only option. This starts the game on a clean slate but will obviously consuming a lot more time and data.

