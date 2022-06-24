How to fix error code 6 in The Cycle: Frontier

The Cycle: Frontier is a new looter shooter, courtesy of the developer YAGER, though its launch hasn't been perfect. For example, some players are experiencing a particular error code when attempting to log in to the game.

This particular error is known as error code 6 and has been causing a fair share of headaches for The Cycle: Frontier's player base. It has effectively stonewalled them from entering the game and enjoying it at all. This occurred most often during the game's official launch, and naturally, players began to diagnose the problem on their own while they waited for a fix.

The Cycle: Frontier - What is error code 6, and how is it fixed?

The gameplay UI for The Cycle: Frontier (Image via YAGER)

According to the free-to-play shooter's player base, error code 6 appears to be connected to the status of the game's servers. The full error's text in logs and in menus is "LOGIN FAILED: A network failure occurred. Error code 6." While this is vague at best, the game's community deduced that the code emerges when the servers are down for one reason or another.

Like many online games, The Cycle: Frontier's servers occasionally need to be taken offline for fixes and updates. Developers at YAGER have confirmed as much on social media, which should be expected for nearly any online title. However, this error is still quite inconvenient to stumble upon unknowingly.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to keep appraised of the server's status to avoid encountering the error. Since this particular problem is a developer-related server issue, fixing it simply requires patience on the players' part until the servers are brought back online.

Ways to check the game's server status

The primary way to keep track of the game's servers is via The Cycle: Frontier's official Twitter page at https://twitter.com/TheCycleGame. This social media page has replaced the previous server status page that was available during the closed beta. YAGER provides near-immediate updates on the game and upcoming content, as well as planned downtime and keeping track of unintended server disruptions.

For further assistance, players who utilize Discord can join the game's official server at https://discord.com/invite/thecycle. This Discord server is not only a great place to discuss the game but should be a hugely helpful resource for keeping track of any issues.

As a last resort, players may want to check reputed third-party sites such as Down Detector, which keep track of the server status of several different games and services. These sites aggregate player reports of connection issues, providing an up-to-date assessment of any problems.

Hopefully, YAGER won't need to pull down the game's servers very often or at inopportune times. If it does happen, players have multiple resources at their disposal. Sadly, fixing error code 6 is more or less out of players' control, but they can at least remain aware of when it'll occur by keeping an eye on the evolving server situation in the future.

