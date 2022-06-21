How to fix matchmaking not working in The Cycle: Frontier

The Cycle: Frontier has had its share of issues since its release, including a slew of matchmaking problems.

Whether it's teaming up with some friends or diving in solo, players are coming across matchmaking issues that simply shouldn't be there. It's preventing them from enjoying the game.

Not only are players having trouble joining a round of The Cycle, but there are also times when a matchmaking error is given, and they are removed mid-game. Players have a few solutions they can try to stop the nightmare.

How to prevent matchmaking errors in The Cycle: Frontier

The PvEvP title requires constant connectivity. Players must be online throughout their entire play session. That means there are bound to be some problems with staying connected.

Unfortunately, some of those problems aren't easily determined and aren't on the players' side of things. The game itself is having plenty of issues, from its friends list not appearing to matchmaking not working.

Welp I tried to deploy into a match of The Cycle: Frontier for 30 min just to get a matchmaking error.

Shame, was looking forward to this release td. F in chat

If the latter persists, here are some solutions to try to get back to playing:

Check to ensure the game's servers are up and running

Swap the server being played on from the main menu

Restart the game

Restart the entire system if restarting the game alone does not work

Double-check the internet connection to ensure it is working properly

Switch maps

Continuously try to join a session until it eventually loads in

Uninstall and then reinstall The Cycle: Frontier

Players should always look to see if the servers are down. If that is the case, then no one will be able to get matchmaking to work, and everyone will have to wait until word from YAGER is delivered that the servers are back up.

If they are up, then go through with the other solutions. Always uninstall and reinstall the game as a last resort as this is the most time-consuming option, and the other fixes should have hopefully worked beforehand.

Just know that YAGER has confirmed that they are aware of several issues, including this one, and are doing what they can to put out updates and patches to do away with these problems.

What are the matchmaking errors in The Cycle: Frontier?

The matchmaking errors are very obvious to spot. Players will know they are the victim of a matchmaking error because it will advise them that placing them on a server with others is a problem.

A separate error may occur during the middle of a playthrough. Players will be scouting, looting, and fighting, only to be sent back to the main menu without as much of a warning.

Too much is happening on the server to keep it going, so players and, more than likely, those in the same game as them are removed from the matchmaking process with an error message.

Hopefully, these errors will be resolved as the game's life continues. YAGER seems adamant about providing a top-notch experience for their players, and removing these matchmaking problems will certainly do that.

