How long do storms last in The Cycle: Frontier?

The Cycle: Frontier is a free-to-play "PvPvE" shooter that pits players known as prospectors against hostile creatures and players on the planet of Fortuna III. Part of the planet's hazardous environment includes terrible storms, making players' exploration significantly more dangerous.

When a storm hits in The Cycle: Frontier, it's likely a good idea to seek shelter. However, some players may be curious about how long the storm lasts. The time typically varies, but most storms will conclude in roughly five minutes. This may seem like a long time to stay under cover from the storm, but braving the storm itself presents its own dangers and leaves players vulnerable.

How storms operate in The Cycle: Frontier

An ongoing storm in The Cycle: Frontier (Image via Protox/Youtube)

One of the most inhibitive aspects of The Cycle: Frontier's storms is their ability to limit planetary traffic. If players are on Fortuna III's surface or are residing in the nearby space station, they'll be unable to change locales until the storm concludes. Dropships cannot be called, and evacuations are essentially fruitless. This leaves players particularly vulnerable as they'll be unable to escape if placed in a compromising situation against hostile wildlife or enemy players.

Despite storms being quite dangerous, they also present an opportunity. Storms reset the loot drops of areas players have already visited, and certain harvestable resources can only be made available after a storm. This creates something of a risk-reward scenario.

Players can either seek shelter until the storm concludes and set back out to find more loot items or attempt to venture into the storm itself and take what they please. The coverage from the inclement weather should help cover players' approach, which is helpful in PvP situations.

Considering loot is such a vital part of The Cycle: Frontier, players may want to head into the heavy weather and attempt to earn their keep. This is especially true if players are already well-off, as they should be able to handle unsuspecting enemies somewhat easier.

Likewise, if players are in weakened position health or equipment-wise, hiding out in a storm is likely much wiser. This should prevent hostile players from spotting them and forcing a conflict. Once the skies are clear, players can evacuate and head back to the safety of the space station.

Players navigating storms should be highly cautious as the powerful electric discharge will cause damage to them if they are out in the open for too long. By bobbing and weaving between cover, navigating a storm is made much safer within reason.

Electric releases occur roughly every 15-25 seconds, so savvy players may be able to time these moments and move in between pauses. If players are hit by the lightning, it's ideal to seek cover once again and heal before the next 15-25 second period arrives. After some practice, players should get used to the natural rhythm of storms and survive them efficiently.

