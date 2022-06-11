The best keybinds for The Cycle: Frontier

The Cycle: Frontier is Jaeger's new innovative first-person shooter that pits players against a deadly alien environment and each other. The game has recently come out of early access and a ton of players are excited to get into the new multiplayer experience.

Like most PC games, Jaeger's newest hit allows players to freely remap their controls. Many will be more than happy with the default setup, but others will want to make changes. Picking the best control scheme is a personal choice, but different fans have come up with their best suggestions.

Picking keybinds in The Cycle: Frontier

The Cycle Frontier Database @CycleFrontierDB



We are making v2.0 of the site using YOUR feedback + MASSIVE updates and features for launch!



With 10k+ users during Beta, you guys loved v1.0 of the Website. We gathered feedback about what the community WANTS from the #1 Companion App for @TheCycleGame We are making v2.0 of the site using YOUR feedback + MASSIVE updates and features for launch!thecycledb.com

The default control scheme for The Cycle: Frontier is as follows:

Movement: WASD or Arrow Keys

Fire: Left Mouse Button

Aim: Right Mouse Button

Next Weapon: Mouse Wheel Up

Previous Weapon: Mouse Wheel Down

Jump: Spacebar

Sprint: Left Shift

Crouch: C

Inventory: I

Reload: R

Weapon 1: 1

Weapon 2: 2

Melee: V

Interact: F

Map: M

Text Chat: Enter

Push-To-Talk: T

Com Wheel: Left Alt

Spray, Banner, Emote: F3

Ping: Middle Mouse Button

Ping Hostile: Middle Mouse Button

Quick Menu: Tab

Call Evac: V

Weapon Accessory: L

Helmet Accessory: N

Show Jobs: G

Attachments Screen: Middle Mouse Button

Zoom: Z

Ability 1: Q

Ability 2: E

Friends List: O

The biggest factor to consider when changing any keybinds in The Cycle: Frontier is the mouse. The default bindings do not make use of any additional buttons that a gaming mouse might feature. Players have found a ton of different uses for the many extra buttons that could be in play.

Some players have seen success by mapping the F1 through F4 commands to the mouse, and then swapping weapons with those buttons. Putting weapons on the mouse buttons is a popular option for those who want to carry all four weapons and switch immediately between them.

Players have also found that binding the Scanner function to a key like the X key helps. The Scanner can feel more like an ability in a game like Apex Legends and making it a key, rather than a mouse button, helps.

The Cycle: Frontier @TheCycleGame



Hotfix 1.0.2 is in and includes the following:

• Stash Overflow was adjusted - if you hand in a contract you will receive the reward, no matter if the stash is full or not.

Hey Prospectors!Hotfix 1.0.2 is in and includes the following:• Stash Overflow was adjusted - if you hand in a contract you will receive the reward, no matter if the stash is full or not.• Adjustments to the currencies for some countries that showed wrong numbers.

Like in many first-person shooters, in The Cycle: Frontier players can slide by dropping into a crouch while sprinting. This allows them to gain a burst of speed and become a much more difficult target.

Most players enjoy using Left Shift to Sprint, before dropping into a crouch with C, but there are a couple of other ways. Sliding is an important movement ability that can keep many players alive in tough scenarios.

Some remap crouching to Left Ctrl, putting it just beneath the Shift key. By making it only a slight movement between one and the other, sliding becomes quicker and easier.

Others remap crouching to the scroll wheel, which can be an even quicker reflex. Making the crouch command easier to reach is an important part of rebinding controls for many players.

The Cycle: Frontier allows players to try endless combinations of commands to find their favorites. Get into a few matches and see what works for you.

