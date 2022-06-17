How to check the status of The Cycle: Frontier servers

The Cycle: Frontier is a new entry in the burgeoning "PvPvE" market, developed by a studio known as YAGER.

Players take on the role of planetary prospectors, completing contracts and quests on the inhospitable planet of Fortuna III.

Since the game requires online connectivity, players may occasionally need to check the status of its servers.

If they're having connectivity issues, players should ideally check the server status before diagnosing connection problems from their own hardware. Doing so is a relatively easy process and should only take a few moments to complete.

Below, players can find a quick guide on how to check The Cycle's online servers.

Players can check The Cycle: Frontier server stability via online services

To check the status of The Cycle: Frontier's servers, players will need to head to the game's official server status site. This can be done from a player's preferred web browser, either on PCs or mobile.

With just a few clicks or taps, players can determine if their connection issues are server-side or likely due to their own hardware hang-ups.

Previously, YAGER provided a server status page for the game, but it was recently removed and now only provides a 404 error linking back to the game's main page. However, there are alternate ways to check to see if the game is undergoing maintenance or experiencing downtime

Checking The Cycle: Frontier's server status through alternative means

Instead of heading to the now-removed server status page, players should instead go to Twitter or third-party server check sites such as Update Crazy. Twitter is the most reliable source for up-to-date information, as YAGER provides constant information on the looter shooter title. Head to the official Twitter page of The Cycle: Frontier. If players aren't opening the page via Twitter, they may encounter pop-up windows requesting them to join Twitter. Typically, these windows can be closed without issue, and players can begin to scroll through the tweets provided by YAGER detailing any and all connection interruptions. Occasionally, the official Twitter page will pin maintenance tweets or unexpected disruptions to the top of the feed for easy access. If there is no reference of maintenance or server problems, players may want to assess their own hardware for connection troubleshooting.

The Cycle: Frontier @TheCycleGame



We're gonna have another quick maintenance this morning to apply a hotfix. Make sure to evac to the station before it starts!



Content: Hotfix 1.1.1.

Start: 10:00 AM CEST / 4:00 AM EDT

Duration: Around 2h.



Thanks for your understanding, see you soon! ⏱️ Hey Prospectors!We're gonna have another quick maintenance this morning to apply a hotfix. Make sure to evac to the station before it starts!Content: Hotfix 1.1.1.Start: 10:00 AM CEST / 4:00 AM EDTDuration: Around 2h.Thanks for your understanding, see you soon! ⏱️ Hey Prospectors!We're gonna have another quick maintenance this morning to apply a hotfix. Make sure to evac to the station before it starts! 🚀Content: Hotfix 1.1.1.Start: 10:00 AM CEST / 4:00 AM EDTDuration: Around 2h.Thanks for your understanding, see you soon! ⏱️ https://t.co/RCQB7qKm68

As a free-to-play shooter, it's only natural for The Cycle: Frontier to enact consistent updates and maintenance in order to ensure things run smoothly. Most intended downtime won't last longer than a few hours, and players can then dive back into the fray.

Modern server infrastructure rarely encounters problems on their own for most large gaming titles. However, The Cycle: Frontier's developers are ready and able to notify their player base of any looming concerns.

Since the game's Early Access release, there haven't been as many server issues as there were previously. Players can get back to looting and shooting while remaining relatively carefree.

