What's the best faction to level up in The Cycle: Frontier?

The Cycle: Frontier is an interesting sci-fi FPS that blends PvE and PvP gameplay. Players can be helpful or harmful at any given moment, as it is like the wild west of space out there for prospectors.

While users are turning over rocks and braving the threats of people and aliens in The Cycle: Frontier, they can perform those tasks for a particular faction. This can help them level up to obtain rewards, like weapons and tools.

Of the three — Kordlev, Osiris, and ICA — the best faction to level up is arguably Osiris. Considering the benefits of all three, it comes out on top.

That isn’t to say the others are bad. The other two factions have substantial benefits, but Osiris comes out on top.

Osiris seemingly best faction to level up in The Cycle: Frontier

For starters, Osiris has a mission for gamers to complete called “Stimulating Development” in The Cycle: Frontier. It is a two-part mission, and finishing the second part grants them access to Strong Stims.

These will immediately replace the Weak Stims as a player’s primary source of healing when they are engaged in combat.

Strong Stims heals them layer for 25 health, compared to a Weak Stim healing just 15 health. Outside of those two options (excluding Medkits), users would only have a choice between Weak Stims and Combat Stims, where the latter is rare.

The Osiris faction in The Cycle: Frontier also has a great choice of guns, like the Scarab Pistol, Manticore, and Phasic Lancer. And later on, gamers can start grinding for the ASP Flechette Gun, the Gorgon, and the Zeus Beam. The cost-to-performance ratio is fantastic compared to the other factions.

The weapons are generally better to handle in just about any situation and for just about any player. The Scarab Pistol, for example, will be a great ally until they can add the ASP Flechette Gun to their arsenal once they’ve reached Faction Level 2.

How to quickly level up factions

Of course, the only way users will be able to benefit from their faction is by leveling it up. This is directly tied to a Faction’s reputation. The more reputation they gain with a faction, the sooner it levels up.

Leveling up factions in The Cycle: Frontier is done in two ways:

Selling items to a Faction vendor

Completing missions given by a Faction

Now, gamers can earn a fair amount of reputation by simply selling their unwanted items to their preferred faction and be very strict with this. And as many as three faction missions can be active at a time, speeding up the process.

For those who have a surplus of materials, a great way to powerlevel a faction is:

Step 1 : Keep three stacks of every item (related to faction missions).

: Keep three stacks of every item (related to faction missions). Step 2 : Accept three faction missions.

: Accept three faction missions. Step 3: Grab the items required (from your stash) and turn in the missions immediately.

With all that said, readers can level up every faction. At the end of the day, it doesn’t make that much of a difference, but they should invest effort into Osiris first.

