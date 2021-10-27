How to fix the “error missing executable” message in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is brand new and with new games comes some unfortunate bugs and glitches.

That is just the harsh reality of gaming in the modern era. Issues pop up that no one knew would be an issue before launch. Thankfully, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy doesn't have too many game-breaking problems.

PC players are the ones running into the largest bug. It is a message that states "error missing executable" when trying to boot up the game. To fix it, you need to verify the files.

One fix to "error missing executable" issue in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Star-Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Square Enix)

The "error missing executable" bug in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy seems to be plaguing those who pre-installed the game. It is not a common problem for those who downloaded the game after it was officially released.

The issue arises when selecting to launch Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and prevents it from opening. Fixing it requires you to verify the installation on whatever PC storefront you purchased it from.

How to verify files on Steam

Verify the files on Steam. (Image via Valve)

If you bought Guardians of the Galaxy on Steam, right-click on the title in your Steam Library. Select Properties and then Local Files. Click on the "Verify Integrity of the game files" option.

It will begin verifying and identifying any issues or corruption with the game's files. Once that has been completed, it should have patched everything up and you're good to play.

How to verify files on the Epic Games Store

Verify the files in the Epic Games Store. (Image via Epic Games)

If your purchase was made through the Epic Games Store, you can verify the files. It's just done in a different way than Steam. Click on the game in your Library to open its page.

There are three dots in the bottom right corner that you can select. When that opens a new menu, choose "Verify." The same process will take place and once it is finished, you can jump into Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Re-install the game

If verifying the game's files through Steam or Epic Games does not work, your last resort is re-installing the game completely. Delete all of the files and start over.

You will need to fully uninstall and re-install Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. It is then recommended to verify the files once more before beginning after a fresh installation has been done.

