How to fix FPS issues in Payday 3 closed beta?

Payday 3 is currently available in a closed beta environment and seems to have troubling Frames Per Second (FPS) issues. This is not a surprising problem considering that the developers are still working on the game to improve its overall gameplay experience. The entire beta duration is hosted to collect as much data as possible to refine the final product.

Payday 3 is a sequel that took a whole decade to develop. The community expected a lot of new playable assets to be released with better graphics and more thrilling maps. However, the recent performance issues in the closed beta have been a major obstruction while enjoying the game.

Let us take a closer look at some of the possible fixes for Payday 3’s FPS drops.

Most effective fixes for Payday 3’s FPS issues

Payday 3 official screenshot (Image via Deep Silver)

Payday 3 will be a next-generation shooter title but currently suffers from a major FPS issue. Fortunately, the game is still in its closed beta environment where developers can bring in permanent fixes to provide an improved gameplay experience. The optimization stage for any online multiplayer can be tough as there are a lot of moving parts that affect the game's efficiency and performance.

Payday 3 gameplay screenshot (Image via Deep Silver)

Here are a few workarounds that can be used to try and fix the problem that causes frame drops in this thrilling shooter title.

Turn down the graphics settings. The game may run smoother in a 1080p resolution than 1440p.

Shut down any intensive programs in the background to decrease the load on the system.

Try switching the display modes of the game (Fullscreen, Windowed mode, and others).

Install any updates for graphics drivers to make the most out of the system.

Try restarting the entire game client (Steam). After the application shuts down completely, turn it back on and start the game.

Verify all the game files and re-download any missing dependencies.

It is important to note that these are not official fixes and are not a guaranteed way to deal with the current FPS issue. These methods have proven useful for a percentage of the player base while not making the game any better for others. These issues are usually solved after a while with the release of an official patch.

Considering the game is still in its beta stage, it can be expected to show up with more bugs and glitches in the future. The optimization can definitely be better to utilize the available resources of the system it runs on. However, these critical tasks can make or break any title, making them time-consuming.

With many similar problems being identified in the closed beta phase, the publisher may hasten the process to iron out all the quirks before the open beta. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.