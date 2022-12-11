How to fix Free Alejandro glitch in Modern Warfare 2 Prison Break

Unable to locate Ghost near Alejandro's cell during the Prison Break campaign mission in Modern Warfare 2? Unfortunately, this is an annoying glitch that Infinity Ward is yet to acknowledge. However, one can easily counter the issue with a simple workaround.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features many exhilarating campaign missions, which is exactly what the franchise is known for. However, it also comes with a considerable share of confusing bugs, forcing players to figure out how to bypass them. Luckily, the Free Alejandro glitch is pretty easy to fix. All readers need is an alternative way to complete the Prison Break mission.

Fixing Free Alejandro glitch in Modern Warfare 2's Prison Break mission is easy

As part of the Modern Warfare 2 mission, you will have to assist Ghost, Rudy, and others and kill several enemies before breaching a high-security prison. Once you kill the enemies guarding Alejandro's cell, Ghost should appear with his bolt cutters to break open the door. If he doesn't, you will not be able to interact with the cell door and thus the glitch.

To fix the same, you will have to look for Ghost inside the prison and on the way to it. According to reports, many players found him stuck in the prison block. Once you locate Ghost, throw a flashbang at him to free him. When free, he will advance towards Alejandro's cell; make sure to follow him. Upon reaching Alejandro's cell, interact with the door, and viola — you will now be able to progress in the Prison Break mission after a small cutscene.

Infinity Ward hasn't acknowledged the presence of the Free Alejandro glitch in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. However, it is undoubtedly an annoying interference to run into. It would be impossible for a player to know how to counter the glitch without a special guide.

Modern Warfare 2 reportedly features many bugs that developers are currently working on. The Free Alejandro glitch isn't the only one in Modern Warfare 2's campaign and multiplayer that causes gamers to get hard-stuck on a mission or progression.

However, not everyone faces the glitch, and hence, Infinity Ward may choose to ignore such minor issues altogether. Luckily, readers now know a simple workaround to tackle the problem.

Prison Break objective

As part of Prison Break, popular Call of Duty characters Ghost and Soap meet Alejandro, a Special Forces operative from Mexico. During the campaign mission, Graves captures Alejandro and locks him up in prison. You will be required to help Ghost free the imprisoned character to complete the objective. That said, the campaign mission comes with challenges that are not very straightforward.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the sequel to the 2019 title of the same name. It is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

