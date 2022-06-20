How to fix the friends list not working in The Cycle: Frontier

Players are having all sorts of problems when it comes to taking on The Cycle: Frontier with their friends.

Bringing a group of friends into the world of Fortuna III makes taking on the environment and hostile players much easier than if someone decided to dive into the game alone.

It's a bit hard for some players right now as the friends list is not working. Despite having friends added and knowing they are online, it shows a big fat zero in every section. There are a couple of fixes for this.

YAGER has issued a fix for the friends list issue in The Cycle: Frontier

TwoZeroThree @TwoZeroThree @TheCycleGame Any fix for friends not showing up in your friend list and unable to join a squad? Can’t even remove the friend in order to add them back with out getting an internal error. @TheCycleGame Any fix for friends not showing up in your friend list and unable to join a squad? Can’t even remove the friend in order to add them back with out getting an internal error.

A pre-season patch was issued by YAGER, the developers of The Cycle: Frontier. A handful of changes were delivered, and some fixes for a few bugs were made a priority.

YAGER made sure to address the problem with the friends list that so many players were facing. That means players should update to the most recent patch for the problem to be solved.

Many gamers have indicated the issue is no longer plaguing their copies of the title, but unfortunately, others have noted that the issue persists even after downloading the patch. These players must take additional steps.

How to fix the friends list bug in The Cycle: Frontier

caaptt @Cznnxr_ @TheCycleGame I think people need to start realizing that it’s a new game and is going to have problems. For anybody that has a friend list problem he is your fix. @TheCycleGame I think people need to start realizing that it’s a new game and is going to have problems. For anybody that has a friend list problem he is your fix. https://t.co/13hnfeNGsF

If the patch doesn't resolve the problem, players should try something else. There are multiple steps put into place that other players have indicated work and remove the friends list issue altogether.

Try each one of the following until the problem is fixed:

Restart the game and see if that takes care of it

Restart the system being used to play the game if restarting the game itself doesn't do it

Set the Steam profile to Public by viewing the profile on Steam directly, choosing Edit Profile and Privacy Settings, then set every available option to Public

Uninstall and reinstall the game

Uninstalling should be the final step as that is the most time-consuming solution. Everything else is pretty simple, and players have indicated they all work in some capacity.

Setting the Steam profile to Public is the most common fix noted by the community. Still, there's a slight chance these won't work, and the issue is completely on YAGER's end.

What caused the friends list to not work?

The friends list will show no other players at all in The Cycle: Frontier (Image via YAGER)

The issue isn't caused by anything players do. It is completely because of The Cycle: Frontier and its files. Something was not coded correctly when the game was released.

This was said to be fixed by YAGER, but with some players still facing the issue, no one is certain exactly what is causing the friends list to stop working. It could be a system problem or even a regional issue.

Regardless of what is causing the bug, YAGER has been on top of it. They are well aware of this problem and have let it be known that they are working nonstop to ensure it is resolved for everyone.

