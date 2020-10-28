How to fix the 'inappropriate name' error in Among Us: Step-by-step guide for Android devices

Trending worldwide as of October 2020, Among Us is a simple game that people of every age can play. Because of its casual approach and a theme of sneakiness and lies, this title is incredibly enjoyable when played with friends.

The escalating publicity of Among Us has also lead fans to explore tricks to get invisible character names to conceal themselves and baffle friends to win games.

Also read: Among Us: Beginner’s step-by-step guide to close doors as an Impostor

Though there are tons of tips and tricks on the internet regarding how to get the invisible character name in Among Us, this game recently had a patch update, where those tricks are no longer applicable. As soon as someone applies the blank name now, the error message 'Inappropriate name' pops up.

This article provides a detailed guide for a quick alternative to this trick in this title.

Alternative trick for an invisible character name in Among Us

Note: This new trick won't completely hide the character name in Among Us but will make it much harder for others to spot the player unless they look very carefully.

Copy the link below, or click it to be redirected to another page.

Image Credits: mTurbogamer

https://www.compart.com/en/unicode/U+318D

Advertisement

Image Credits: mTurbogamer

Tap and hold the red dot present in the box at the top-middle of the screen.

Hold the dot, and copy it directly.

Now, run Among Us on the device.

Image Credits: mTurbogamer

Tap on the character name box present at the top of the screen, and paste the red dot.

Now, it won't show any 'Inappropriate name' error, and the player can enter the lobby in Among Us.

Also read: Among Us: What is the meaning of AFK, OP, GG, and other gaming culture abbreviations

Image Credits: mTurbogamer

Advertisement

The player will have a dot as his/her name, which is harder to spot during games!

This alternative trick is very useful and handy for hiding in a particular spot in any of the three maps in Among Us. Players can keep an eye on a suspicious crew member's activity or can stealthily kill a Crewmate who is unaware of his/her presence.