How to fix lag and FPS drop in Combat Zone

Combat Zone, the latest game mode introduced by Combat Master, is facing FPS drop issues resulting in screen freeze. Despite the captivating graphics and innovative gameplay, the presence of lag in both online and offline modes has severely impacted user experience. Although the game is accessible on both PC and Android platforms, players, particularly on Android, are grappling with these performance issues.

The developers have acknowledged these concerns and are actively working on resolving them. In the meantime, players can optimize their gaming experience by adjusting their graphics settings. This article will guide you through the recommended settings to fix the issues of lag and FPS drops in the Combat Zone.

Combat Zone lag and FPS drop fixes

Combat Zone entered the gaming scene with heightened anticipation, with some players boldly predicting that it could outshine the forthcoming Warzone Mobile. However, the game's recent performance issues have cast a shadow of doubt among many players, hindering the game's ability to attract a wider audience.

Optimizing graphics settings

To enhance your gaming performance and mitigate FPS drops, follow these recommended graphics settings:

Render Quality: Low

Low Particle Effects: Medium

Medium Decals: 20

20 Blood Decals: On

On Explosion Decals: On

On BodyCam Postprocess: On

On Outline Postprocess: On

On Freefall Blur PostProcess: On

On Lobby Light: High

High Lobby Shadows: Low

Low Battle Light: High

High Battle Shadows: Low

Low Fog: On

On Lobby Textures: Ultra

Ultra Battle Textures: High

High Battle Antialiasing: Off

Off Lobby Antialiasing: Off

Off Anisotropic Filtering: Off

Off Small Detail Distance: 50

50 Mid Detail Distance: 150

150 Large Geometry Distance: 400

400 Terrain Foltage Details: Medium

Medium CZ Zone Smoke and Clouds Effects: On

On Mipmap Streaming: On

On Mipmap Speed: Medium

Medium Imposters Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Imposters Rerender Angle: High

High Imposters Max Renderer Per Frame: Medium

Medium Max Turn On Distance for Detailed 3D Models: 300

300 Field of View World: 76

76 Field of View Hands: 80

80 Frames Per Second: 60

60 Ragdoll: On

On Resolution Lobby: 1680x756

1680x756 Scale lobby: 80%

80% Resolution Battle: 1440x648

1440x648 Scale battle: 80%

Applying these settings can lead to a substantial improvement in FPS, reducing lag and screen freezes by a factor of 10 to 25 FPS. It's worth noting that these adjustments won't significantly compromise the visual quality of the game, ensuring an enjoyable experience.

Developer optimization and future improvements

While the provided settings serve as a temporary solution, the developers at Alpha Bravo Inc. are actively addressing performance issues related to FPS drop. Regular updates and optimizations are expected to further enhance Combat Zone's competitiveness with other popular titles like Call of Duty and PUBG.

The developers have communicated their commitment to improvement through their Discord channel, assuring players that future updates will bring even better gaming experiences.

By implementing the recommended graphics settings, players can significantly reduce their FPS drop and avoid screen freezes, enhancing their overall gaming experience in the recently released Combat Zone.