How to fix League of Legends: Wild Rift login timed out error

League of Legends: Wild Rift received an overwhelming response from players around the world. In a short span of time, the Wild Rift player base has increased so rapidly that even Riot Games didn't see it coming. Recently, however, players are encountering an error that says 'Login timed out, please try again.'

This usually means that the Wild Rift application cannot connect to the in-game servers. There can be many possible reasons for this issue. We have listed the possible reasons that can cause this error. However, there is no official statement from Riot Games regarding this issue yet.

Fix Login Timed Out Error in Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Image Credits: Riot Games)

VPN Block

Recently Riot Games has decided to block some players from accessing Wild Rift using a VPN. Players from regions where the game is not available yet are using VPNs and gaining access to the game, which is causing many bugs and issues. So, to keep the gameplay experience smooth, Riot has decided to block major VPN traffic.

We’re making changes to how we treat VPN access across regions to protect the in-game experience.



More info on the decision here: https://t.co/T9myuI8JZH — Riot Games (@riotgames) November 6, 2020

Not in the Wild Rift beta testing region

League of Legends: Wild Rift is currently only available in selected regions for open beta testing. If you are trying to access the game apart from the regions where the open beta testing is available, you may come across this error.

The Regional Open Beta is NOW LIVE in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand!



Read more: https://t.co/9arB71eMu1 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 28, 2020

Network Issue

Since League of Legends: Wild Rift is an online game, you need to have access to a good internet connection. Make sure that your device is connected to the internet. If the problem persists, then reconnect to the internet after switching off mobile data or your WiFi router and restart the game.

