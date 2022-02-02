How to fix Life is Strange Remastered crash on PC

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection has launched for all major platforms, including PC, and there are already some reports of crashes on PC.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection bundles in Remasters of Life is Strange and its prequel, Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Both the titles are outstanding and worth playing through.

Since launch, some reports of the title not launching on PC have been reported. While it is terrific for most players, let’s look over some common issues that are often overlooked that may cause a problem on PC.

Life is Strange Remastered: Different ways to fix the crash on PC

For most players, the Life is Strange Remastered PC port is solid. However, a few players are facing an issue launching the title. For some players, the game crashes before launching. Let’s take a look at some possible solutions to solve the problem.

Verifying game file integrity

Often, the issues with PC games are caused by corrupted or missing files. As such, it is best to verify the files first. To do so, follow the steps below:

Open Steam and navigate to the Life is Strange Remastered in the library.

Right-click on the game and select properties.

Navigate to the local files tab and select Verify Integrity of local files.

Then Steam will check the local files for missing or corrupted files and fix them accordingly.

Switch to dedicated GPU (Nvidia or AMD)

One of the most commonly overlooked factors, especially in the case of laptop owners, is switching to dedicated GPUs that are over integrated. While most games detect and default to the Dedicated Nvidia or AMD GPU, some titles fail to do so.

It fails to launch when a game sees an unsupported GPU (integrated). Depending on the GPU, the player should check and change the default GPU to dedicated from the Nvidia Control Panel (Nvidia) or Radeon Settings (AMD).

Update GPU Driver

When a new, highly demanding game launches, the GPU drives often get updated to cater to a specific title. Generally, the driver gets updated automatically. However, it is best to check and manually update the driver if it fails to execute.

Update DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributables

DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributables are two of the essential pieces of software a PC game needs. To ensure that the game runs without any issues, it’s best to keep both software up to date.

So far, the Life is Strange Remastered port is perfectly fine for most players, but there have been quite a few reports of the title crashing and not launching. The solutions mentioned above will undoubtedly solve the most common issues and if there are anything specific and affecting players widely, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.com.

