How to fix the Maz glitch in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developing games is hard, and it appears that several players are experiencing a bug in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. In Episode VII: The Force Awakens, during the Starkiller Queen mission, players are tasked with speaking to Maz Kanata.

Normally, a blue zone would appear outside Maz’s Castle that the player can interact with to continue the story. But therein lies the issue: many players can't see the story marker. They can enter Maz’s Castle and even see Maz, but she will not speak to the player at all.

Traveller’s Tales is aware of the bug in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, according to Reddit user steamart360. And while the Maz glitch can’t be fixed on consoles, there is a workaround for PC players.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - How to fix the Maz glitch on PC

As mentioned before, this Max glitch fix only applies to users who purchased Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on PC. It entails altering the save data.

Disclaimer: follow these steps at your own risk:

Step 1 : Start a new game, a separate save file, and play Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

: Start a new game, a separate save file, and play Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Step 2 : When you reach ‘Friends of the Resistance,’ speak to Maz. Then, complete the rest of the level.

: When you reach ‘Friends of the Resistance,’ speak to Maz. Then, complete the rest of the level. Step 3 : Quit the game.

: Quit the game. Step 4 : Open C:\Users\\AppData\Roaming\Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment\LEGO Star Wars – The Skywalker Saga\SAVEDGAMES\STEAM\(your steam id)

: Open Step 5 : Make a backup of your old save file.

: Make a backup of your old save file. Step 6: Copy COLLECTABLES.BLOB file from your original save file and drag it into the new save file.

If everything goes as planned, the Maz glitch should be fixed, and she can be spoken to again in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

By creating a backup, you can try the method again and again until it works. Alternatively, players can wait until a patch is issued and spend their time looking for collectibles such as Datacards, Minikits, and Kyber Bricks.

However, if console players wish to take a risk, members of the community have suggested making a beeline for Maz when the mission is given.

If you're going to go this way, do so at your own risk. Here are the steps:

Do not engage with any side content, such as side missions or collectibles

Focus entirely on the main story mission

Only use story-related characters

There is a real possibility that the Maz glitch will still present itself in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga even if you follow the suggestions above to a tee.

