How to fix 'Network Connection Error' in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is an online battle royale game playable on Android and iOS devices. Some players even prefer to play it on PCs via emulators, as it gives them more customisable keybindings and other options to enhance the gameplay experience.

Free Fire has several unique characters with abilities that augment your gameplay in the game. You can improvise according to a character's skills and gain the upper hand during gunfights.

However, sometimes, there can be an error while you start the game on your mobile device, showing the following message: 'Network Connection Error'. Such errors could be a real bummer, and thus, we look at some solutions to solve this problem.

Steps for fixing 'Network Connection Error' in Garena Free Fire

There are many reasons why such errors occur in the game. Thus, we suggest you look at all the methods below and make sure to perform every one of them to fix the error.

#1 Make sure your internet connection is stable: This is a no-brainer. If you have network drops frequently in your internet, then you are likely to face this issue in Free Fire. Always try to play the game with a high-speed internet connection to avoid the error message in the game.

#2 App permissions: There are specific application permissions which need to be turned on to play Free Fire seamlessly on your device. Thus, if you are an Android user, navigate to Settings -> App permissions -> Other permissions and turn on the WiFi connectivity to enable the internet on the device to further solve the error.

#3 Reset network connection: Players can also reset their network settings and restart the mobile device. Now, the error should have gone, and you can enjoy Garena Free Fire without any problems.

