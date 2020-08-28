Which is the strongest character in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has over 80 million daily active players who appreciate the free-to-play battle royale game on Android and iOS devices. Some even prefer to play it on their PCs with the help of emulators.

Characters take up a significant aspect of the game, and choosing the right ones can make your way to victory easier. However, making that choice can be a daunting task for most players when they are looking to compete in higher-ranked matches. These characters have different abilities that support different playstyles and provide equal opportunities to gain an advantage.

In this article, we will look at the most robust character in the game and state the reasons for the same.

Which is the best and strongest character in Garena Free Fire?

A124 is the strongest and best character in Garena Free Fire (Image Credits: Free Fire)

The best and strongest character in Garena Free Fire is A124. She is a versatile pick, and her unique ability makes her a solid choice in solo as well as squad matches. Here is her in-game description:

"A124 is a robot made with modern technology. She has two states of mind: A normal 18 year old girl's mode and battle mode."

A124, with her special ability, Thrill of Battle, converts a portion of her EP to HP, which usually takes time. She is an ideal choice for aggressive gamers as she can quickly regenerate health with the mushrooms and go into battles. However, if you take some unnecessary damage in a gunfight, do not worry, as you can easily disengage and regenerate that health quickly.

There is no other character who can generate health as fast as she can in the game, with few exceptions like DJ Alok. She could be a lethal entry fragger in most team fights, and single-handedly win clutch matches. If you are an aggressive player, do consider picking her up from the store and learning the critical mushroom spots on the map to get the maximum out of her during games.

Note: Players might have different opinions on various characters. However, this article represents my views on A124, and players are entitled to their views in Free Fire.

