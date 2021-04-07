How to fix the server problems in Outriders

Outriders was launched on April 1 to some great reception from fans, but that doesn't mean the release was entirely without problems. For many, server issues were an obstacle that hurt the multiplayer aspect of the game.

Luckily, while the developers at People Can Fly were hard at work trying to make the servers stable, the official Outriders Twitter account provided some workarounds and temporary fixes for common server issues. This includes fixes for multiplayer in Outriders, PC issues, and console issues.

One of the major problems in Outriders has been how players get stuck on the sign-in screen when attempting to play. The immediate suggestion was to simply wait, which the Outriders Twitter account said could take up to 10 minutes for many players. However, that's not a genuine fix for players who don't get in. In that case, Outriders devs suggested doing a full cache clear for consoles.

To do that, players should do a power cycle on the console and follow that with a complete shut down of the console. It's important that the console turns off completely and isn't just in rest mode.

Once that step is done, players should unplug their console completely. They should let the console sit for a few minutes before plugging it back in and trying to sign in again.

More fixes for Outriders server problems

Of course, the problems haven't been console exclusive, and the Outriders devs were aware of that fact.

Issues that players were facing when joining the game were also addressed. Instead of selecting continue when players are in the lobby menu, the Outriders Twitter account advised players to select a starting point, acknowledge and then launch the game from there.

Potential workaround for anyone who has an issue joining a game (getting stuck at 80%) or getting a spinning Outriders logo.



From the lobby, do not select "continue".



Instead: Select a starting point and acknowledge, then launch. — Outriders (@Outriders) April 4, 2021

Problems with cross-play still seem to persist with different players in Outriders, and the official Twitter account didn't provide a stable fix. However, the good news is that the servers have been improving almost every day as the developers stabilized the game. They were far worse when the game launched on April 1, and by April 4, the servers were confirmed to have improved by a large margin.

On the official Twitter, the Outriders devs claimed that the servers were looking fine and the concurrent player count was at a high.

They, however, advised players to turn off cross-play if they are not using it. This will supposedly help speed up matchmaking and make the search for a game much faster in Outriders.