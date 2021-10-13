How to fix the "Steam must be running" error in New World

Even though New World is one of the most popular games in the world right now, it has been plagued with issues.

Bugs and glitches aren't uncommon in new releases, but they can certainly ruin the experience for players who are giving the game a try. Problems with New World could easily push away players that were hoping for something else.

One such issue coming to the forefront at this time is the "Steam Must Be Running" error. This error tells players to ensure they are logged into Steam and start New World again despite Steam running in the background.

Fixes for the "Steam must be running" error in New World

The "Steam must be running" error in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

There are a couple of options to try if you are unfortunate enough to receive the "Steam must be running" error in New World. The fixes are pretty simple considering the annoyance of the issue.

First, just do what the error message says. Close out of New World and do the same for the Steam application. Make sure you close out of it completely instead of just minimizing it to the taskbar. Ending the Steam service via task manager works here as well.

This can also be done by just restarting your computer. This will force a Steam restart. Either way, players have indicated that restarting Steam and loading into New World again usually prevents the error from popping up.

New World in the Steam Library. (Image via Valve)

If you log back in and still receive the error message, there is another fix to try that is a bit more complicated. Go to your Steam Library and find the download for New World.

Right-click the game's listing and hover the cursor over the Manage button. When another menu extends out, click on the "Browse local files" option.

The Easy Anti-Cheat service. (Image via Easy Anti-Cheat)

Open the folder labeled EasyAntiCheat. Run the file EasyAntiCheat_Setup and click on Repair Service. The program will begin to repair the issues happening with New World.

Once it has done its job, it is best to restart Steam again completely and open New World directly from the Library after. This should keep the "Steam must be running" error problem from persisting.

