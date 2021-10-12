How to fix the stuck camera bug in New World

New World has been a great experience for most players, but some are running into unfortunate bugs and glitches.

This happens in every game. New World is no exception. Games at launch aren't perfect, and this recently released MMO is proving that. There are quite a few issues preventing players from enjoying themselves.

One big problem New World players are facing is a camera bug. The camera remains stuck, facing forward no matter how the player shifts their camera or moves their character.

New World: How to fix a stuck camera

The stuck camera bug in New World tends to happen after speaking with an NPC. The player character will leave the conversation and the camera will remain in the position it was while talking to the NPC.

Right now, it seems like the only way to fix this issue is to speak with another NPC. Just move until you find a different non-playable character in New World and interact with them to start a conversation.

Halloweenden 🎃 @C9_Hayden Encountered my first bug in @playnewworld My character only moves one way, when I turn my camera, my character doesn’t turn, he only shoots down and I can’t ads Hillarious Encountered my first bug in @playnewworld My character only moves one way, when I turn my camera, my character doesn’t turn, he only shoots down and I can’t ads Hillarious

This is apart from just logging out of the game and starting over. Of course, queue times haven't been the greatest with New World, so exiting the game may not be your favorite option.

Players have reported that the stuck camera bug could be completely random. After exiting the game and logging back in, they had no issue during that specific playthrough.

Others have noted that speaking to another NPC after fixing the camera made it stuck all over again. Unfortunately, there isn't much that can be done until Amazon Games comes up with a few for this New World glitch.

Martyy710 @MartyyCK710 @playnewworld I love when I get a unfixeable camera bug and have to restart my game just to join a 700 person queue, love to see it. @playnewworld I love when I get a unfixeable camera bug and have to restart my game just to join a 700 person queue, love to see it.

Until that happens, you will just have to keep trying the above options to get the camera unstuck and hope that speaking to another NPC doesn't keep it facing forward again.

Something to remember is that all of your controls, options, menus, and settings are still intact. This issue simply affects the New World camera. So, you can still fast travel somewhere to talk to an NPC if it gets stuck while you are in the wild.

