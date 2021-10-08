The best Great Axe build in New World

New World players will find that the Great Axe is one of the heaviest weapons, and also one of the deadliest.

While some weapons found throughout Aeternum are built for speed and elusiveness, such as the Rapier, the Great Axe is a dream for brutes who wish to pummel their enemies.

This two-handed weapon is perfect for damage-dealing enthusiasts in New World. Area of effect and crowd control with insane power behind it are where the Great Axe excels and what its best build focuses on.

The best New World build for the Great Axe

The Great Axe Mastery tree in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

The Mastery trees for the Great Axe in New World are Reaper and Mauler. Reaper is full of skills that control the crowd and prevent escaping. Mauler deals with high damage and skills to hack away at enemies.

The three skills you want to have for the Great Axe are Reap, Charge, and Maelstrom. That will provide a nice balance with tanky DPS and some mobility on the side.

Reap : Extends your Great Axe, pulling foes toward you and dealing 100% damage. It has an 18-second cooldown.

: Extends your Great Axe, pulling foes toward you and dealing 100% damage. It has an 18-second cooldown. Charge : Charge forward 10 meters, dealing 120% weapon damage, and remain uninterrupted throughout the duration. It has a 20-second cooldown.

: Charge forward 10 meters, dealing 120% weapon damage, and remain uninterrupted throughout the duration. It has a 20-second cooldown. Maelstrom: A fast-spinning attack that pulls targets in and deals 110% weapon damage. The cooldown is also 20 seconds.

The Passive abilities are just as important in New World as the main skills are. For the best Great Axe build, there are a handful of must-have Passives to select from the skill tree.

Hunger : Select this under the Reap tree. Heal yourself by 30% of damage done when Reap connects.

: Select this under the Reap tree. Heal yourself by 30% of damage done when Reap connects. Feed : Heal yourself for 10% of damage done against foes with 30% or lower health.

: Heal yourself for 10% of damage done against foes with 30% or lower health. Critical Gains: Heal yourself for 10% of the damage done when the Great Axe makes a Critical Hit.

Executioner's Speed : Grants three seconds of 20% Haste if you connect with two or more targets on a single Light Attack.

: Grants three seconds of 20% Haste if you connect with two or more targets on a single Light Attack. Blood Lust : Move 30% faster and deal 15% more damage when targeting a foe within 15 meters.

: Move 30% faster and deal 15% more damage when targeting a foe within 15 meters. Death's Embrace: Penetrate enemy armor by 10% when while attacking if they are below 50% health.

As you can see, the Passive abilities for the Great Axe in New World heal you and keep your movement speed up. That is important when you are meant to be at the forefront of the battle with this weapon.

