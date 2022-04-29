Recently, players have been able to gain access to the fantastic new Overwatch 2 beta. With any new beta, part of the process involves working out some of the kinks and glitches players may experience during the beta test phase.

Players who have been lucky enough to access the beta have sometimes experienced an unexpected server error.

How to fix the unexpected server error in Overwatch 2

Overwatch has recently gained a huge spike in interest and players have been following it on Twitch, the news and YouTube. This is because the beta just dropped on April 26.

Since then, the game has been experiencing an influx of players as the servers try to keep up with the amount of interest that players have expressed for the brand new Overwatch 2 beta test.

The unexpected server error is due to system overload in Overwatch 2

In addition to the beta test just being released, players have also been able to win beta tickets that allow them access to the beta and players who already have the access. This was earned by players who have been watching at least one hour of the live streams available on Twitch. Users who won beta tickets could then log into the game for themselves.

What happens with the unexpected server error in Overwatch 2

With all of the increase in players rapidly coming into the game to get their shot at experiencing the beta, the system is sharing a heavy load. Due to this, some players may receive an error that tells them there is an unexpected server error when they try to join a game. This can hinder a player's ability to play the game, as it will not let them join a game when the player receives this error.

How players can fix the unexpected server error

Unfortunately, since this is a server-side error, players must try to join another game and hope they do not receive the error message again. Of course, resetting the game could work, but that is simply due to its time it takes to retry the queue again. Because of this, the best option for players right now is to be patient and try again while the server's issues are worked out during the beta.

Unfortunately, these things can happen during a beta test

Games release beta tests to test things such as servers and how the game reacts to a larger player base. Part of the experience of a beta test is dealing with these issues. However, it can be anticipated that when there are no such large spikes in players at once and the server goes to a more typical load, the error will slow down.

